9 Best Audio Interfaces With ADAT of 2023

Are you looking for an easy way to transfer audio files from one interface to another while getting extra channels at the same time?

An audio interface with ADAT is the perfect solution to your musical conundrum, offering you a reliable way to get the most out of your interface. In this article, we're going over the 9 best audio interfaces with ADAT in 2023, highlighting why they deserve your attention.

We even threw in a buyer's guide at the end so you know exactly what to look for before you make your purchase. Our #1 pick for the best overall audio interface with ADAT is the Audient EVO SP8 due to its 8-channel smart preamp and advanced AD/DA converter technology.

Keep reading our list to see if the EVO SP8 is the best audio interface with ADAT for your current setup or if one of the other 9 best audio interfaces suits you better.

Best Audio Interfaces With ADAT

1. Best Overall Audio Interface With ADAT – Audient EVO SP8

SPECS

Line Outputs: 8

8 User Interface: Yes

Yes ADAT Inputs and Outputs: 2

2 Phantom Power: 48v +/- 4v

The Audient EVO SP8 comes in as the #1 best overall audio interface on our list for a myriad of reasons. It's reasonably priced at just under $500 at the time of writing and features two ADAT inputs and outputs for your audio-transferring pleasure.

Audient EVO created the SP8 with musicians in mind. They included a high-resolution user interface so that you can read your musical information when you need it. One knob centralized control leads to ultra-clear metering as well, allowing you to get the most out of your ADAT connection.

We love that the Audient EVO SP8 has 8 EVO preamps included too so that you can plug in a full band's worth of instruments without any issue. If you do need more room, however, Audient EVO made sure to throw in plenty of room for expansion as well.

If you're looking for the best overall audio interface with ADAT, we'd recommend the Audient EVO SP8 for everything we listed above and more. Recording sessions will be a breeze with this high-grade piece of music production equipment—check out the SP8 if you want a simple interface that can do it all.

2. Best Budget Audio Interface With ADAT – Audient iD14 MKII

SPECS

Line Outputs: 4

4 User Interface: No

No ADAT Inputs and Outputs: 1

1 Phantom Power: 48v +/- 4v

Another great audio interface with ADAT compatibility from Audient, the iD14 MKII is better suited for shoppers on a budget. Don't let the low price fool you, the iD14 MKII is a welcome addition to anyone's current setup, no matter how little it sets you back.

Audient made sure to equip their iD14 MKII with everything you'll need to get the most out of your audio interface. It comes with one dedicated ADAT input and one JFET instrument input so you have options when looking at digital audio.

When plugged into a USB port the iD14 MKII has true phantom power made to improve your overall audio quality. It also has an ultra-low latency monitoring software mixer that stops lag in its tracks. For less than $300 at the time of writing, you won't be able to find many better audio interfaces for less.

For musicians on a budget, looking to add a new audio interface with ADAT to their current setup without breaking the bank, check out the Audient iD14 MKII with an all-metal design and Mac and Windows compatibility. While it may be the cheapest interface on our list, it can still get the job done.

3. Best Audio Interface With ADAT and 8 Mic Preamps – PreSonus Quantum 2626

SPECS

Line Outputs: 6

6 User Interface: No

No ADAT Inputs and Outputs: 18

18 Phantom Power: +48v

The PreSonus Quantum 2626 stands in a league of its own amongst audio interfaces with ADAT. With its impressive 26-in/26-out I/O configuration, this interface is a versatile and reliable choice for musicians, producers, and audio engineers seeking top-notch audio quality and low-latency performance.

One of its standout features is its Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, which delivers lightning-fast data transfer speeds and virtually zero-latency monitoring. This is a game-changer for recording artists who demand real-time precision during tracking sessions.

The Quantum 2626 also has eight XLR/TRS combo inputs, each equipped with high-quality preamps, as well as two instrument inputs on the front panel, making it suitable for capturing a variety of sound sources with exceptional clarity and detail.

Whether you're tracking bands in the studio or producing electronic music at home, the Quantum 2626 has you covered. Check out one of PreSonus' greatest audio interfaces with ADAT connectivity if you're looking for a strong dynamic range to supplement your recording sessions.

4. Best Audio Interface With ADAT and Studio Software Bundle – PreSonus Studio 1810c

SPECS

Line Outputs: 6

6 User Interface: Yes

Yes ADAT Inputs and Outputs: 8

8 Phantom Power: 48v

The PreSonus Studio 1810c is a feature-packed audio interface that's designed to meet the demands of both musicians and producers. With its rich set of I/O options and top-notch audio quality, it's a solid choice for a wide range of recording and production needs.

One of our favorite features of the Studio 1810c is its excellent connectivity. It offers a total of 18 inputs and 8 outputs, which includes four XLR/TRS combo inputs with Class A mic preamps, making it a great choice for multi-instrumentalists and bands.

The Studio 1810c supports up to 24-bit/192kHz audio resolution, ensuring that your recordings capture every nuance and detail with clarity. It also features USB-C connectivity, providing a fast and reliable data transfer rate for low-latency monitoring during recording sessions.

The PreSonus Studio 1810c is a well-rounded audio interface that delivers both performance and versatility. It comes with a ton of great music production software that will help you put together your next anthem. Check out the Studio if you want bundled software with your audio interface.

5. Best Mid-Range Audio Interface With ADAT – Focusrite Clarett+

SPECS

Line Outputs: 4

4 User Interface: No

No ADAT Inputs and Outputs: 1

1 Phantom Power: 48v

Focusrite's Clarett range of audio interfaces are some of the best on the market, and the Clarett+ 4Pre is no exception. At just under $600 at the time of writing, this audio interface ranks in the middle of our list of ADAT machines, giving buyers a great option at a mid-range price point.

The Clarett+ 4Pre has amazing audio quality thanks to its high-performance preamps and pristine AD/DA conversion. With four of Focusrite's legendary Clarett mic preamps, you can confidently capture vocals and instruments with incredible clarity and headroom.

Focusrite Control, the included software, provides easy access to routing, monitoring, and setting up custom mixes. The interface also includes Air mode, a feature that emulates the classic ISA preamp sound for added warmth and character.

The Clarett+ 4Pre delivers a compelling package of exceptional audio quality, flexible connectivity, and user-friendly control. If you want one of the best ADAT machines on the market for a reasonable price, check out the Clarett+ 4Pre audio interface.

6. Best Audio Interface With ADAT and Visual Monitor – Focusrite Scarlett

SPECS

Line Outputs: 8

8 User Interface: Yes

Yes ADAT Inputs and Outputs: 1

1 Phantom Power: 48V

Focusrite's Clarett range isn't their only impressive series of audio interfaces with ADAT connectivity. If you like a visual monitor on your audio interface, you'll love the Focusrite Scarlett series of interfaces, namely the OctoPre.

At its core, the Scarlett OctoPre offers eight high-quality Scarlett microphone preamps, known for their transparency and low noise. This ensures that your recordings maintain pristine audio quality, capturing the nuances of your instruments and vocals with precision.

Compact and rack-mountable, the Scarlett OctoPre is well-suited for both studio and mobile recording setups. It also includes useful features like individual phantom power switches for each preamp and LED metering for easy monitoring.

The Focusrite Scarlett OctoPre is a great way to expand your recording capabilities. It will seamlessly integrate into your current audio setup through its high sound quality, digital inputs, and ADAT connectivity. It's a valuable addition to any musicians looking to improve their arsenal.

7. Best Alternative Budget Audio Interface With ADAT – Behringer U-Phoria

SPECS

Line Outputs: 8

8 User Interface: No

No ADAT Inputs and Outputs: 1

1 Phantom Power: +48v

While the Audient iD14 MKII is the best budget audio interface with ADAT compatibility on our list, we wanted to include the Behringer U-Phoria as well. It's on our list as the best alternative budget interface for a reason: its sound quality is second to none.

At less than $300 at the time of writing, the Behringer U-Phoria is tied with the iD14 MKII for the least expensive interface on our list today. The low price is not indicative of the quality, however, as the U-Phoria packs a punch without breaking the bank.

The Behringer U-Phoria has a great dynamic range that makes sound come to life. It can send audio signals easily and has excellent volume control. The USB 2.0 technology also contributes to this interface's overall speed, making it faster than many other interfaces around its price point.

If you're a musician on a budget and looking for great ADAT connectors, we'd recommend the Behringer U-Phoria. It comes at a price much lower than most other interfaces on this list but with a great enough ADAT output to compete with them.

8. Best Audio Interface With ADAT for Audiophiles – Behringer ULTRAGAIN ADA8000

SPECS

Line Outputs: 8

8 User Interface: No

No ADAT Inputs and Outputs: 1

1 Phantom Power: +48v

The Behringer ULTRAGAIN PRO-8 DIGITAL ADA8000 features eight microphone preamps, each equipped with XLR/TRS combo inputs and individual gain controls. These Midas-designed preamps are known for their transparency, ensuring that your recordings maintain exceptional audio quality.

The unit connects to your audio interface or mixer via ADAT optical connectivity, allowing you to add an extra eight input channels and eight output channels to your setup. This is particularly useful for those who need more microphone inputs but don't want to invest in a larger audio interface.

The ADA8000 supports up to 24-bit/44.1kHz or 48kHz audio resolution, providing a reliable and cost-effective solution for multi-channel recording scenarios. With Behringer's ULTRAGAIN, you can record audio tracks with absolute clarity.

The Behringer ULTRAGAIN PRO-8 DIGITAL ADA8000 is a practical way to increase your overall sound quality through an ADAT input. If you're an audiophile looking for any way to get more out of your music listening experience, check out one of the best from Behringer.

9. Best Premium Audio Interface With ADAT – MOTU 24Ao

SPECS

Line Outputs: 24

24 User Interface: Yes

Yes ADAT Inputs and Outputs: 8

8 Phantom Power: N/A

The MOTU 24Ao is a professional-grade audio interface and analog audio router that's designed to meet the demands of the most complex recording and production setups. If you're looking for the best line inputs, USB audio interface, and word clock, check out the MOTU 24Ao.

The 24Ao has three banks of eight inputs so you have more than enough options for connecting through ADAT. While different interfaces may only have a handful of channels, the 24Ao has a whopping total of 72. More inputs mean more options for your recording session.

The front panel comes with a great, informative user interface screen that will give you all the information you need while you're playing. The whole point of buying an audio interface is to expand your recording capabilities and none do it quite as well as the MOTU 24Ao.

The MOTU 24Ao comes with USB 2.0 connectivity, three sets of eight channels, and compatibility with iOS devices. It has great DA converters and output levels that will impress just about anyone. Check out the MOTU 24Ao if you want one of the best interfaces out there and don't care how much it costs.

Best Audio Interfaces With ADAT Buyer's Guide

When you're in the market for audio interfaces with ADAT, there are a couple of key features you need to be on the lookout for. Before you make your purchase, check out the audio interface's ADAT I/O count, the sample rate and bit depth, the compatibility and drivers, and analog I/O options.

ADAT I/O Count

The number of ADAT input and output ports on the audio interface is crucial. ADAT ports come in pairs, with each pair typically providing 8 channels of audio.

So, if you need to connect multiple ADAT-compatible devices, make sure the interface has enough ADAT ports to accommodate your requirements.

Sample Rate and Bit Depth

The supported sample rate and bit depth determine the audio interface's recording and playback capabilities. Higher sample rates (e.g., 96kHz or 192kHz) can deliver better audio quality, while bit depth (e.g., 24-bit or 32-bit) affects dynamic range and audio resolution.

Choose an interface that meets your desired audio quality standards.

Compatibility and Drivers

Verify the compatibility of the audio interface with your computer's operating system (e.g., Windows, macOS). Ensure that the manufacturer provides up-to-date drivers for your OS. Additionally, consider compatibility with your preferred digital audio workstation (DAW) and software.

Some interfaces offer better integration with specific DAWs.

Analog I/O Options

Alongside ADAT, consider the availability and types of analog inputs and outputs on the interface. Depending on your recording needs, you may require microphone preamps, line inputs, instrument inputs, and headphone outputs.

Ensure that the interface offers an adequate number and variety of analog connections for your setup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is ADAT, and why do I need it in an audio interface?

ADAT (Alesis Digital Audio Tape) is a digital audio protocol that allows you to expand your audio interface's input and output capabilities by connecting additional ADAT-compatible preamps or converters.

You need ADAT if you want to add more channels to your setup without upgrading to a larger interface.

How many ADAT channels can I add to my audio interface?

The number of ADAT channels you can add depends on your audio interface's ADAT input and output ports. Each pair of ADAT ports typically provides 8 channels of audio. So, if your interface has two pairs, you can add up to 16 channels.

Do I need to buy additional ADAT preamps or converters separately?

Yes, you may need to purchase additional ADAT-compatible preamps or converters separately if you want to expand your channel count. Check the compatibility and specifications of these external devices to ensure they work seamlessly with your audio interface.

Do I need special cables for ADAT connections?

Yes, you'll need optical ADAT cables for connecting devices with ADAT ports. These cables use light signals to transmit data, so ensure they are compatible and undamaged for reliable connections.

Can I use ADAT to connect external effects processors or digital mixers?

Yes, you can use ADAT to connect external effects processors, digital mixers, or any ADAT-compatible audio equipment. This is useful for integrating outboard gear into your recording setup.

Conclusion

The right audio interface with ADAT optical input is more than just another piece of musical equipment, it's the best way to expand your recording capabilities. You can find a great ADAT Lightpipe with a word clock for over $1,000, or you can find another great interface with one input for less than $300.

Our #1 pick for the best overall audio interface with ADAT is the Audient EVO SP8 for its pro tools, two channels of ADAT, and strong audio signal. If you have a little more room in your budget for mic inputs and a solid audio stream, check out the MOTU 24Ao.

We hope this list sets you on your way to picking up the new ADAT-equipped interface you've been looking for. Don't hesitate to pick one up today!