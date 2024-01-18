Kilby Block Party 2024: Lineup, How To Get Tickets, & More

Kilby Block Party is back in 2024 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kilby Court in Salt Lake City, Utah. Like many of the festivals going on this year, Kilby Block Party has some killer headliners and a solid lineup. LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service, and Vampire Weekend will be headlining, with dozens of other performers including Wu-Tang Clan, Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol, Jai Paul, Joanna Newsom, 100 Gecs, Belle And Sebastian, Dayglow, and more.

Kilby Block Party will kick off on May 10 through 12 at the Utah State Fairpark. Gates open at 11:30 am for each festival day.

This festival has been an iconic one in SLC for 25 years, and this year’s fest celebrates one headliner who started it all. “KBP1 🤝 KBP5 […] We are stoked to have @deathcabforcutie back in SLC after headlining the very first Kilby Block Party ❤️” said the promoters behind the Kilby Block Party Instagram account.

Death Cab For Cutie is sure to put on an incredible performance, but the variety of the other headliners and performers is what really makes Kilby Block Party a music fest for everyone.

Tickets are going fast, so we recommend getting your tickets ASAP on StubHub. StubHub is protected by the FanProtect Guarantee, so you can rest assured that your tickets are legitimate. Just keep in mind that tickets on StubHub may be more or less expensive than face value since it is a third-party ticketing platform.

Tickets will start selling out quickly as it gets closer to May, so don’t wait around to snatch your festival passes!

Kilby Block Party 2024 Lineup

Courtesy of Kilby Block Party

Kilby Block Party 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Kilby Block Party 2024 festival go on sale?

All ticket types (general admission, VIP, etc.) are currently available for sale. It does not look like tickets have sold out as of this article’s publish date with the exception of VIP+ three-day passes.

Where can I purchase official tickets to Kilby Block Party 2024?

Tickets are available through StubHub. There are no presale events currently and all tickets are available for general sale.

How much do Kilby Block Party 2024 festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are several ticket tiers for Kilby Block Party. These include general admission, VIP, and VIP+. General admission three-day passes start at $239, VIP three-day passes start at $349, and VIP+ three-day passes start at $649. VIP+ tickets have sold out, but you might have some luck finding VIP+ tickets on StubHub. Payment plans are also available for $65 down through 24tix.

It’s also worth noting that there are additional travel packages available. Starting at $97 per person, these packages include hotel stays, a welcome party, swag bags, merch vouchers, parking privileges, and more.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

General admission tickets provide entry to the three-day festival. VIP tickets provide access to premium viewing spots at the main stages, VIP lounges, an express entrance, exclusive culinary delights, VIP bars, VIP bathrooms, a special merch booth, and photo opportunities. VIP+ tickets offer all of the above perks, plus front-of-stage viewing.

Is there an age restriction for the Kilby Block Party 2024 festival?

Nope! Kilby Block Party is an all-ages event.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the festival?

Yes. Artists may or may not have merch booths available before their sets, and VIP ticketholders will have access to the exclusive festival merch store.

