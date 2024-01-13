30th Annual Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman Concert Series to Feature Del McCoury Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Ricky Skaggs, and More

Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman, Springer Mountain Farms’ annual celebration of all things ‘grass at the Mother Church, returns for its 30th year. Some of the biggest names in the genre will take the iconic Ryman Auditorium stage on Thursday nights.

Videos by American Songwriter

The event will take place every Thursday between June 13 and July 25, except for July 4. Performers include the Del McCoury Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs, among others.

[RELATED: Top 5 Bill Monroe Songs]

The headliners take the Ryman stage at 7:30 p.m. However, the Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman festivities start at 5:30 p.m. with Pickin’ on the Plaza. The preshow events will take place at the outdoor stage at the Ryman’s PNC Plaza and will feature local bluegrass artists and bands presented by WSM Radio.

Tickets for individual shows go on sale in February. For more information and season passes, visit the Ryman Auditorium website.

Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman Lineup and Schedule

The Del McCoury Band—June 13

Steep Canyon Rangers with Lindsay Lou—June 20

The Earls of Leicester—June 27

Della Mae with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley—July 11

Dailey & Vincent—July 18

Ricky Skaggs & Country Thunder—July 25

The Birthplace of Bluegrass

Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman is more than a series of great ‘grass performances. It’s a celebration of the Mother Church’s place in history as the birthplace of the genre.

Bluegrass can trace its ancestry to the folk music of Ireland, Scotland, and Africa. In the early 20th century, the hills and hollers of Appalachia became a melting pot of music. Today, the result is a combination of music called old-time or folk. In the 1920s, though, they just called it “hillbilly music.”

Hillbilly music inspired countless artists over the years. One of the most influential was Bill Monroe, known as the Father of Bluegrass.

[RELATED: American Icons: Bill Monroe, Father of Bluegrass]

It wasn’t until Monroe tapped Earl Scruggs to his band that bluegrass was truly born. Their first performance took place on the stage of the Ryman in December 1945. Bill Monroe and His Blue Grass Boys codified the sound of a genre that continues to thrive today.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images