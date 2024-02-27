5 Neal Schon Career Highlights Outside of Journey in Honor of His Milestone Birthday

Rock guitar great Neal Schon turns 70 today, February 27. While Schon is best known as the founding lead guitarist of Journey, he has worked with a variety of other bands and musicians during his long and prolific career.

Let’s take a look at some of the interesting music he made outside of his famous group.

Santana, “Everybody’s Everything” (1971)

Before co-founding Journey, Schon was just 16 when he became a member of Santana. He joined the legendary Latin-rock outfit in time to help record the band’s third studio album, the aptly titled Santana III. The 1971 album featured the hit single “Everybody’s Everything,” which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which was co-written by Carlos Santana, is an upbeat, soul-infused sing-along tune showcasing the Tower of Power horn section. Schon steps to the forefront with a fiery lead guitar solo about three-quarters of the way into the track.

Schon remained with Santana for the band’s fourth album, Caranvanserai, which was released in 1972. He and Santana’s founding lead singer and keyboardist Gregg Rolie then exited the group and went on to co-found Journey together.

Schon & Hammer, “Self Defense” (1982)

During the early 1980s, Schon teamed up with Czech-American keyboard and composer Jan Hammer to record to albums as a duo, Untold Passion (1981) and Here to Stay (1982). Here to Stay featured contributions from Schon’s Journey bandmates Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain. This marked the only time Schon ever collaborated with Perry outside of Journey.

The album includes the song “Self Defense,” which Schon co-wrote with Perry and Cain, and featured backing vocals from Perry. The energetic rock tune showcases Schon’s lead vocals, as well as his blistering lead guitar. Journey would record its own version of the song, retitled “In Self-Defense,” on its 2005 studio album Generations.

HSAS, “Whiter Shade of Pale” (1984)

Also during the 1980s, Schon formed a band with Sammy Hagar, founding Santana drummer Michael Shrieve, and lauded session bassist Kenny Aaronson. Hagar Schon Aaronson Shrieve, also known as HSAS, released just one studio album, Through the Fire, in 1984. The album included featured an inspired cover of the 1967 Procol Harum classic “Whiter Shade of Pale,” which dented the Billboard Hot 100.

HSAS gave “Whiter Shade of Pale” an ‘80s arena-rock sheen, with Schon taking the song’s recognizable keyboard line to new heights with a soaring guitar solo.

Michael Bolton, “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” (1987)

Blue-eyed soul singer Michael Bolton made the late Otis Redding’s immortal 1968 classic “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” a hit again with his 1987 cover.

Schon contributed a tasteful-yet-gritty, blues-infused solo to Bolton’s rendition of the song, which reached No. 11 on the Hot 100. The track was produced by Cain, who also played keyboards on the tune. Randy Jackson, who also was a member of Journey at the time, lent his bass skills to the track.

Bad English, “When I See You Smile” (1989)

Journey went on hiatus during the late 1980s, Schon formed the supergroup Bad English with Cain, singer John Waite, future Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, and ex-Babys/future Styx bassist Ricky Phillips.

Bad English released its self-titled debut in 1989, and the album included the chart-topping single “When I See You Smile.” The power ballad was composed by hit-making songwriter Diane Warren,” who also wrote Aerosmith’s only No. 1 hit, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

Schon gets his moment to shine late in the song, ringing out reverb-drenched notes in his melodic solo.

Bad English also featured two other hit singles, “Price of Love” and “Possession.” However, the band would break up after releasing a less successful sophomore album, Backlash, in 1991.

More About Schon

Schon also has recorded nine solo albums, and has collaborated with many other artists, in addition to his work with Journey. You can find out more about the guitarist’s career at SchonMusic.com.