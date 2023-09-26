Journey Celebrates 50th Anniversary with 2024 Tour Featuring Toto

Journey will commemorate the band’s 50th anniversary with a 2024 tour featuring special guest Toto. The 30-city Freedom Tour 2024 will kick off on February 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and will include stops in Calgary, Alberta, Las Vegas, Nevada, Baltimore, Maryland, Louisville, Kentucky, and other cities before wrapping up on April 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Toto recently supported Journey, who was touring to support their 2022 album Freedom, the band’s first album in 11 years since the release of Eclipse.

Freedom was initially suggested as the title for Journey’s 1986 album Raised on Radio but was eventually scrapped since then-vocalist Steve Perry wasn’t keen on the word.

“Our ex-manager Herbie Herbert wanted to call the ‘Raised on Radio’ album ‘Freedom because he always came up with these one-word titles,” said Neal Schon, founding Journey guitarist and songwriter. “Steve [Perry] fought him on that and got his way, so we sat on it for many years.”

Schon continued, “When we were tossing around album titles [we] said, ‘Why not just call the whole thing Freedom?’ It’s for the times right now.”

Journey formed in San Francisco in 1973 and released their eponymous debut in 1975. Along with Schon, the band’s current lineup features longtime keyboardist and songwriter Jonathan Cain, lead singer Arnel Pineda, bassist Todd Jensen, keyboardist Jason Derlatka, and drummer Deen Castronovo.

If Journey’s previous recent setlists offer a glimpse into their forthcoming shows, the band’s set will include their hits “Faithfully,” “Be Good to Yourself,” “Any Way You Want It,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’,” among others.

“We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto,” said Schon in a statement. “Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories.”

Cain added, “Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and Toto. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered.”

Journey 2024 Tour Dates:



2/09 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

2/12 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

2/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

2/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

2/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena02/18 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

2/21 – Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion

2/22 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

2/24 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

2/26 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

2/28 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center *

2/29 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

3/02 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

3/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

3/07 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

3/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

3/10 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

3/13 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

3/15 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

3/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

3/21 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

3/22 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

4/15 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

4/16 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

4/19 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Memorial Coliseum

4/20 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

4/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

4/26 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

4/27 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

4/29 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Journey