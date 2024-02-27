DIIV Announces 2024 Tour, Shares Music Video With Fred Durst

It’s a fine day for fans of indie rock band DIIV, and oddly enough, also a fine day for fans of nu metal band Limp Bizkit. DIIV just announced that they will be touring the United States and Canada to promote their upcoming studio album Frog in Boiling Water. Also to promote the LP, the band just released a music video for the upcoming album’s first single “Brown Paper Bag” which stars none other than Limp Bizkit’s own Fred Durst.

DIIV’s upcoming tour will kick off on June 6 in Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst. The tour will end on August 7 in Brooklyn, New York at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater. The upcoming album that this tour will promote will be the band’s first studio LP release since 2019.

Fans of the indie rock band can sign up for the artist presale event through DIIV’s website. The presale event for DIIV’s tour in 2024 will start on February 27 at 10:00 am PST until general on-sale begins on March 1 at 10:00 am local.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and Stubhub. If your chosen tour date is sold out by the time you’re ready to buy your ticket, we recommend checking out Stubhub. The platform offers a ton of opportunities to buy third-party tickets, all without having to worry about fraudulent tickets or scams through the FanProtect Program.

Tickets won’t last long for this tour, especially for tour dates in June. Reserve your spot ASAP!

June 6 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

June 7 – San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom

June 8 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

June 10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

June 12 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

June 13 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

June 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

June 16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

June 18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

June 19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

June 20 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

June 21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

June 23 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace

June 24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

June 25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

June 27 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

June 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theatre

July 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

July 16 – Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre

July 17 – Richmond, VA – The National

July 19 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

July 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

July 21 – Miami, FL – The Ground

July 23 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

July 25 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

July 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

July 28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

July 30 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

July 31 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

August 2 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

August 4 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

August 5 – Boston, MA – Royale

August 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

