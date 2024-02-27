DIIV Announces 2024 Tour, Shares Music Video With Fred Durst

It’s a fine day for fans of indie rock band DIIV, and oddly enough, also a fine day for fans of nu metal band Limp Bizkit. DIIV just announced that they will be touring the United States and Canada to promote their upcoming studio album Frog in Boiling Water. Also to promote the LP, the band just released a music video for the upcoming album’s first single “Brown Paper Bag” which stars none other than Limp Bizkit’s own Fred Durst.
DIIV’s upcoming tour will kick off on June 6 in Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst. The tour will end on August 7 in Brooklyn, New York at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater. The upcoming album that this tour will promote will be the band’s first studio LP release since 2019.
Fans of the indie rock band can sign up for the artist presale event through DIIV’s website. The presale event for DIIV’s tour in 2024 will start on February 27 at 10:00 am PST until general on-sale begins on March 1 at 10:00 am local.
DIIV Tour 2024 Dates
June 6 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
June 7 – San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom
June 8 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
June 10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
June 12 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
June 13 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
June 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
June 16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
June 18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
June 19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
June 20 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
June 21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
June 23 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace
June 24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
June 25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
June 27 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
June 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theatre
July 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
July 16 – Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre
July 17 – Richmond, VA – The National
July 19 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm
July 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
July 21 – Miami, FL – The Ground
July 23 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
July 25 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
July 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
July 28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
July 30 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
July 31 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
August 2 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall
August 4 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
August 5 – Boston, MA – Royale
August 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
