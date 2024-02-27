Christian nu-metal band Payable On Death (a.k.a. P.O.D.) is back again with the I Got That Tour, slated to start in April of 2024. The tour will be supported by a few different bands, including Blind Channel, Norma Jean, and Bad Wolves. The tour will promote P.O.D.’s upcoming album VERITAS, out on May 3.

The P.O.D. 2024 Tour will kick off on April 26 in Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Unless the band adds additional dates, the tour will end on June 2 in Dallas, Texas at So What! Fest.

P.O.D. Announces "I GOT THAT TOUR 2024" in support of their New Album VERITAS with special guests:



Public On-Sale: Friday, March 1 at 10am Local

Fans can get in on the Live Nation presale event for this tour on February 28 at 10:00 am local with the code “ENERGY”. Additional presale events are happening now and over the next few days as well over on Ticketmaster. General on-sale starts on March 1 through Ticketmaster and Stubhub. Stubhub is a top-notch resource for third-party tickets, and concertgoers don’t have to work about fraudulent tickets or scams.

This is going to be a killer tour, so don’t wait around to get your tickets!

April 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 28 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

April 29 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

May 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

May 2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

May 4 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studio

May 5 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive

May 9 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

May 11 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville (without supporting bands)

May 16 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple (without supporting bands)

May 17 – Reading, PA – Reverb

May 19 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (without Blind Channel)

May 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

May 23 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

May 24 – Turtle Lake, WI – St. Croix Casino

May 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

May 26 – Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Sioux City

May 28 – Lubbock, TX – The Garden

May 29 – Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live

May 30 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

May 31 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

June 2 – Dallas, TX – So What! Fest (without supporting bands)

Photo by Ethan Miller

