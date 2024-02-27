P.O.D. Announces I Got That Tour 2024

Christian nu-metal band Payable On Death (a.k.a. P.O.D.) is back again with the I Got That Tour, slated to start in April of 2024. The tour will be supported by a few different bands, including Blind Channel, Norma Jean, and Bad Wolves. The tour will promote P.O.D.’s upcoming album VERITAS, out on May 3.
Videos by American Songwriter
The P.O.D. 2024 Tour will kick off on April 26 in Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Unless the band adds additional dates, the tour will end on June 2 in Dallas, Texas at So What! Fest.
Fans can get in on the Live Nation presale event for this tour on February 28 at 10:00 am local with the code “ENERGY”. Additional presale events are happening now and over the next few days as well over on Ticketmaster. General on-sale starts on March 1 through Ticketmaster and Stubhub. Stubhub is a top-notch resource for third-party tickets, and concertgoers don’t have to work about fraudulent tickets or scams.
This is going to be a killer tour, so don’t wait around to get your tickets!
P.O.D. 2024 Tour Dates
April 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
April 28 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
April 29 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
May 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
May 2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
May 4 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studio
May 5 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive
May 9 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
May 10 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
May 11 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans
May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville (without supporting bands)
May 16 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple (without supporting bands)
May 17 – Reading, PA – Reverb
May 19 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (without Blind Channel)
May 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
May 23 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
May 24 – Turtle Lake, WI – St. Croix Casino
May 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
May 26 – Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Sioux City
May 28 – Lubbock, TX – The Garden
May 29 – Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live
May 30 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
May 31 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
June 2 – Dallas, TX – So What! Fest (without supporting bands)
Photo by Ethan Miller
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.