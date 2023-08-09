3 Songs You Didn’t Know Journey’s Neal Schon Wrote for Other Artists

At just 17, Neal Schon joined Santana and played on the band’s third album, Santana III, in 1971. On the band’s 1972 follow-up, Caravanserai, Schon also co-wrote “Eternal Caravan of Reincarnation” and “Song of the Wind” before joining former Santana percussionists, the Escovedo brothers (Pete and Coke), in the band Azteca.

During the 1970s, Schon, born Feb. 27, 1954, also appeared on the late funk icon Betty Davis‘ eponymous debut in 1973, the same year he co-founded Journey.

Always fixed within Journey, and through the band’s 15 albums, Schon has also worked with a collection of other artists throughout his more than 50-year career. Along with Journey bandmate, keyboardist, and songwriter Jonathan Cain, Schon formed Bad English in the late ’80s and the two co-wrote several tracks on the band’s 1989 debut and several more on the follow-up, Backlash, in 1991.

By the late ’90, Schon switched tunes and worked with Paul Rodgers on Muddy Waters and Jimi Hendrix tribute albums, before co-penning “Saving Grace” for Rodgers’ third solo album, Now, in 1997. Throughout the decades, Schon has also collaborated and recorded with Joe Cocker, former Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie, Michael Bolton, Carmine Appice, and Beth Hart, among many others. In 2022, the guitarist also co-wrote the song “Desert Moon” for Journey frontman Steve Augeri’s album, Seven Ways ’til Sunday.

Here’s a look at three songs Schon co-wrote for other artists in the 1980s and ’90s

1. “Just One Night,” Eric Martin (1985)

Written by Neal Schon, Eric Martin, Tony Fanucchi

Years before Mr. Big released their eponymous debut in 1989, singer Eric Martin had already released an album with his Eric Martin Band, featuring Schon, along with two solo albums. On his 1985 self-titled debut, Schon helped co-write two tracks with Martin and Tony Fanucchi called “Eyes of the World” and the closing pop-rock ballad “Just One Night.”

In 2012, Schon worked with Martin again on his 10th album, Mr. Rock Vocalist, and co-wrote bonus tracks “Breakout” and “The Heart of the Champion.”.

I’ve always wondered what it would be like

Just you and me, baby, nothin’ else

We meet again, both of us by circumstance

Stay with me

We might never get this chance to

Hold on to love

Just one night

Don’t try to fight about it

Take me, I’m yours for just one night

2. “The Love,” Sammy Hagar (1999)

Written by Neal Schon, Sammy Hagar, Larry Dvoskin

Schon first appeared on Sammy Hagar‘s fifth solo album, Danger Zone, in 1980 and later reconnected with him for his 11th album, Red Voodoo, co-writing the rock ballad “The Love.”

Shortly before Hagar formed his side band, Chickenfoot with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony in the late 2000s, he released Cosmic Universal Fashion, which also features two more songs co-written by Schon—”Psycho Vertigo” and “Peephole.”

Every face I see reminds me of you

Nothing I can touch feels the way you do

Knowing you are mine is the best thing in my life

Baby, I’m alive completely

This is the love, this is the love

This is the love, the love you’ve always dreamed of

This is the love, the hand that fills your cup

The wings that lift you up, so high, so close

Two can be as one, this is the love

This is the love

3. “Temptation Is a Gun,” The Allman Brothers Band (1994)

Written by Neal Schon, Gregg Allman, Jonathan Cain

On the Allman Brothers Band‘s 11th album, Where It All Begins, Schon and Jonathan Cain co-wrote the closing track “Temptation Is a Gun.” Produced by Tom Dowd (Eric Clapton, Eagles), the album features the 1992 through 1997 lineup of the band with Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes, Dickey Betts, Allen Woody, Butch Trucks, Marc Quiñones, and Jaimoe.

Though he promised to be faithful

He was good at telling lies

He had an eye for young girls

He would steal some on the side

Oh no, he just could not be satisfied

It’s a game of all or nothing

There is nowhere safe to run

Someone might just pull the trigger

Cause temptation is a gun

