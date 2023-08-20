5 of Britney Spears’ Iconic Collaborations

Britney Spears is an icon in her own right, and her talents are often amplified when collaborating with fellow superstars. Throughout her nearly three-decade career, Spears has collaborated with artists across genres, taking bold risks all the while. Her collaborations shine not just in the studio, but also in live performances. From singing with the King of Pop to the infamous onstage kiss with Madonna, check out five of Spears’ most iconic collaborations.

1. Michael Jackson at Madison Square Garden

There’s nothing quite like when two titans of industry come together, and that’s precisely what happened when Spears joined Jackson as a special guest at Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration, at Madison Square Garden in 2001. After a dazzling dance intro from Jackson, Spears emerged from the shadows, the crowd of thousands erupting at the sight of her presence. Confidently strutting back and forth across the stage, Spears held her own next to the King of Pop as the two traded lines on one of his signature hits, “The Way You Make Me Feel.” It was a truly epic moment shared between two music icons that’s still awe-inspiring.

2. Madonna and Spears Kiss at the VMAs

Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera delivered a shocking moment at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards when in the middle of a cover of Madonna’s hit “Hollywood,” she and Spears locked lips while dressed as a bride and groom, much to the shock of the star-studded crowd – and the viewers at home. The kiss generated a polarizing reaction, with many praising it as bold while others cited it as nothing more than a publicity stunt. Love it or hate it, one can’t deny the pop culture impact of this moment, as both Spears and Madonna proved that they have no fear in defying the status quo.

3. “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John

Spears made her highly anticipated return to music following the end of her conservatorship in 2021 with a 2022 collaboration with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer.” This mashup of John’s hits “Tiny Dancer,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “The One” features a series of fun vocal runs from Spears that blend seamlessly with John’s voice, making for a lively collaboration.

“She was so prepared. She had spent time with the record and knew how she wanted to do it,” co-producer Andrew Watt told The Guardian about working with Spears. “The song meant so much to her, and you can hear it in her vocal performance. She’s singing her ass off.”

4. Pepsi Commercial with Beyonce and Pink

In 2004, three of the biggest names in pop music – Spears, Beyonce and Pink – starred alongside each other in a Pepsi commercial that aired during the Super Bowl. Dressed as gladiators entering the arena, the bold ad portrays them as fearless, confident women ready to take on any fight. Singing a hip-hop-infused cover of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” the three deliver a fearsome performance that makes for one of the most memorable commercials in Super Bowl history.

5. “Scream and Shout” with will.i.am.

Spears and will.i.am are no strangers to the art of collaboration. When they teamed up on “Scream and Shout” in 2012, it proved to be a force in music. The futuristic-sounding bop borrows the epic opening line from Spears’ hit “Gimme More” when she proclaims “It’s Britney, bitch,” with “Scream and Shout” taking the phrase to the next level. It’s the kind of song that begs the listener to scream and shout along to the catchy chorus, making for one of Spears’ best collaborations.

