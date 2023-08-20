Charlie Worsham Teams with Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson on New Album

Charlie Worsham is teaming up with several of his musical friends on a new album. Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and Dierks Bentley are among Worsham’s collaborators on his upcoming album, appropriately titled, Compadres.

Worsham teased the five-track project with the release of “How I Learned To Pray” featuring Combs. The beautiful acoustic-leaning song finds the two singers reflecting on their youthful years. The song conveys Combs’ earnest vocals in the first verse wherein he adopts the character of a reckless teenage boy who accidentally wrecks his first car, marking the first time he does as the song title implies.

Photo Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Worsham joins him in the second verse, singing about how it took him a long time to heed his mother’s advice of letting a “special girl” get close to him. I can fold my hands and bow my head/But there’s just some things that can’t be said/Without a little walk-on-water kind of faith/And that’s how I learned to pray, they sing in the chorus.

“I’m so excited for the world to hear me sing ‘How I Learned To Pray’ alongside my buddy Luke Combs,” Worsham shares in a press statement. “The whole idea behind Compadres is to celebrate the friendships I’ve made through music over the past decade. I think fans will be able to hear how much fun we had making this project, and I think they’ll also hear how each of these songs tells a different part of my story.”

The Elle King collaboration, “Creekwater Clear,” opens the album, followed by “Handful of Dust” featuring Wilson, “How I Learned to Pray” with Combs, “Kiss Like You Dance” with Kip Moore, and “Things I Can’t Control” with Bentley closes out the album. Compadres was co-produced by Worsham and The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston. It’s set for release on October 13.

Compadres Track List:

1. “Creekwater Clear” feat. Elle King (Charlie Worsham, Brent Cobb, Jaren Johnston)

2. “Handful of Dust” feat. Lainey Wilson (Tony Arata)

3. “How I Learned To Pray” feat. Luke Combs (Charlie Worsham, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

4. “Kiss Like You Dance” feat. Kip Moore (Jon Nite, Andrew DeRoberts, Andy Albert)

5. “Things I Can’t Control” feat. Dierks Bentley (Ross Copperman, David Lee Murphy, Ashley Gorley)

Photo Credit: Jess Williams/Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville