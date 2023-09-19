5 of Don Henley’s Best Songs from His Solo Career

Don Henley, a rock legend first known as a founding member of the Eagles, built a thriving solo career by capturing the essence of American life in his rich musical narratives. Beyond his iconic voice and captivating instrumentation lies a lyrical craftsmanship that explores universal themes such as love, disillusionment, and profound human emotion.

The five tracks we’re exploring are indispensable keys to understanding Henley’s enduring contribution to American music. These songs, each a story in its own right, showcase Henley as not just a masterful melody maker, but as a modern-day troubadour illuminating the human condition.

1. “The Boys of Summer” (1984)

A seminal hit from his second solo album, Building the Perfect Beast, “The Boys of Summer” captures the ephemeral nature of youth and love. The song marries poetic lyrics with compelling instrumentation, namely synthesizers along with a haunting guitar riff courtesy of The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell.

Henley’s reflective tone brings a sense of yearning and nostalgia to the song, evoking universal emotions that make it perennially relevant. “The Boys of Summer” bagged a Best Male Rock Vocal Performance Grammy for Henley, and remains a staple on classic rock and adult contemporary radio stations.

2. “The End of the Innocence” (1989)

Co-written with Bruce Hornsby, who also lends his unparalleled piano skills to the track, “The End of the Innocence” is a poignant ballad that dissects the disintegration of American idealism. It stands as a haunting critique of the sociopolitical landscape, even as it’s shrouded in a melancholic personal narrative. With lines like, Offer up your best defense / This is the end / This is the end of the innocence, Henley laments not just the end of a relationship, but the end of an era. This multi-layered masterpiece perfectly blends melodic beauty with thematic depth.

3. “Dirty Laundry” (1982)

One of Henley’s most biting songs, “Dirty Laundry” serves as a caustic indictment of the media culture. With its infectious bass line and satirical lyrics, the song showcases Henley’s capacity for social commentary. More than three decades after its release, “Dirty Laundry” still holds a knowing mirror up to society, making us confront our complicity in the trivialization of news and public discourse. It’s a testament to Henley’s skill as a lyricist that the song’s message continues to resonate in today’s fast-paced, clickbait-driven media landscape.

4. “Sunset Grill” (1984)

“Sunset Grill,” another standout from Building the Perfect Beast, captures the essence of a simpler time in a complicated world. It’s a contemplative song about a small-town restaurant as a metaphorical haven where you can “watch the working world go by.” With its moody synthesizers and heartfelt lyrics, Henley crafts a space of solace and observation. The song may seem like a simple tribute to a bygone era, but it also raises questions about the price of progress and the complexity of human emotions, making it a timeless addition to Henley’s solo portfolio.

5. “The Heart of the Matter” (1989)

“The Heart of the Matter,” from Henley’s album The End of the Innocence, is a profound exploration of forgiveness and personal growth. With a gospel-inspired chorus and soul-searching lyrics, Henley delivers a masterful performance that ponders difficult relationships and the often painful road to understanding. The song stands out as a testament to Henley’s ability to speak with emotional candor, making it a crowning jewel in the canon of his solo output.

