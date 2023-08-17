5 of Madonna’s Best Music Videos

When you think of the prime MTV era, Madonna is likely one of the first musicians that come to mind. Her music videos have become pieces of cultural iconography. Few artists have dared to be as candid and splashy with their visuals before her or since. As an homage to Madge, revisit five of her best music videos below.

Videos by American Songwriter

5. “Like a Prayer”

Burning crosses and other proposed heresy aside, “Like a Prayer” is a classic in the Madonna visual catalog. It quickly became a divisive piece of pop culture, offending many religious groups and advertisers (Madonna had a contract with Pepsi at the time). Of course, her legion of young, mesmerized fans were enticed from start to finish.

4. “Oh Father”

The music video for “Oh Father” is an abridged version of Madonna’s life story. Director David Fincher captured the gamut, from her mother’s death to her father’s stern ways, in less than five minutes. It’s a shocking reality that Madonna doesn’t cower away one bit. It’s every bit as candid and emotional as the singer herself.

3. “Express Yourself”

The video for “Express Yourself” is a mind trip to watch. Fincher’s surrealist nature is more than accounted for, but it’s Madonna’s sexual nature that truly gives this video its oomph. All artistry considered, it’s a little difficult to understand exactly what is going on in “Express Yourself.” Nevertheless, it’s a treat to watch and every bit as indulgent as one would want from a Madonna video.

2. “Material Girl”

While Madonna was seeking to emulate Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, her rendition of the scene has become just as iconic in pop culture. Madge suiting up in the same pink, bodycon dress as Monroe and singing about the finer things in life is the kind of thing that made her pop royalty.

1. “Vogue”

The No. 1 spot had to go to “Vogue.” It’s undoubtedly Madonna’s signature track and the accompanying visual helped to shine a light on ballroom culture, which has become very prevalent over the last year or so thanks to Beyoncé’s Renaissance. Though we love Queen Bey, it was Madonna that first took “vogueing” mainstream. She brought a time-honed and beloved tradition that was previously only enjoyed by a small group of people and tried to give it its dues.

(Photo by Dirck Halstead/Liaison)