5 of Taylor Swift’s Best Track No. 5s

Song No. 5 on a Taylor Swift album is sacred ground. She leaves that spot open for her most visceral, candid tracks. Across her career, Swift has put out many stellar track No. 5’s. From “my tears ricochet” to “All Too Well,” find five of our favorites, below.

1. “my tears ricochet”

Swift honed her songwriting on folklore. Track No. 5 on that album, “my tears ricochet,” is riddled with death metaphors that represent the downfall of a past relationship. She flexes her ability to craft a figurative song that still hits as hard as it would if she spoke in plain language.

I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace

And you’re the hero flying around, saving face

And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?

Cursing my name, wishing I stayed

Look at how my tears ricochet

2. “Dear John”

Swift seems her most innocent and naive on “Dear John.” While many of her breakup songs are either trying to bolster her confidence after heartbreak or are fueled by anger, this one comes purely from a place of regret.

Dear John, I see it all now that you’re gone

Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?

The girl in the dress, cried the whole way home

I should’ve known

3. “The Archer”

Swift gets introspective on “The Archer.” She mulls over her hopes and her fears—which often overlap. You can almost picture Swift staring up at the ceiling in the middle of the night trying to sort through the confusion.

I’ve been the archer

I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling?

But who could stay?

4. “Cold As You”

Taken from Swift’s debut album, “Cold As You” reminds us of why she was feted as a songwriter right from the start of her career. Swift sings from the heart on this somber track, letting her emotions guide her efforts.

Oh, what a shame

What a rainy ending given to a perfect day

Just walk away

Ain’t no use defending words that you will never say

And now that I’m sittin’ here thinkin’ it through

I’ve never been anywhere cold as you

5. “All Too Well”

Most Swifties would agree that “All Too Well” is one of Swift’s most emotionally charged tracks. The narrative-based song is fodder for fans who make a hobby out of knowing the ins and outs of Swift’s relationships. Not only are the lyrics frank, but her performance of them is also raw and unfiltered.

And maybe we got lost in translation

Maybe I asked for too much

But maybe this thing was a masterpiece ’til you tore it all up

Running scared, I was there

I remember it all too well

(Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)