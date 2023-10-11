Behind the Meaning of Taylor Swift’s Introspective”The Archer”

Taylor Swift typically makes track No. 5 of her albums an emotionally rich offering. Track No. 5 on Lover is “The Archer.” The sweeping, slow-burning song is one of Swift’s most candid tracks–which is a particularly impressive descriptor given that Swift’s catalog isn’t wanting for candor.

Swift reveals some inner turmoil on this track that is seldom seen in her other songs. Uncover the introspective meaning behind this track, below.

Behind the Meaning

There are many angles you could take when dissecting “The Archer.” But, we’ve decided to look at the song from a bird’s eye view. When you stop focusing on the brush strokes and start looking at the picture as a whole, Swift seems to be mulling over the downfall of all her relationships, platonic or otherwise.

Combat, I’m ready for combat

I say I don’t want that, but what if I do?

I’ve got a hundred thrown-out speeches I almost said to you

Cause cruelty wins in the movies

Swift suits up in her emotional armor in the opening verse. Almost on instinct, Swift starts planning for the worst in her relationship. Swift presents the behavior like it is a bad habit she hopes to break, but follows it up with a caveat: I say I don’t want that, but what if I do? It’s a vicious cycle Swift has fallen prey to.

Easy they come, easy they go

I jump from the train, I ride off alone

I never grew up, it’s getting so old

Help me hold onto you

A familiar jab at Swift is the assertion that she “can’t hold onto a man.” In the lines above, she makes a bold nod to that jab. Every relationship the pop star enters into is splashed across headlines. Likewise, so are her breakups and heartaches. Her love life is being kept like a historical timeline for Swifties and haters alike to reference. It’s getting so old, she sings.

I’ve been the archer

I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling?

But who could stay…All the king’s horses, all the king’s men

Couldn’t put me together again

‘Cause all of my enemies started out friends

Help me hold onto you

Swift digs even deeper in the chorus, explaining she has been on both sides of a relationship. Similarly, she flexes her confidence and lets her insecurities flare in the same breath. Later, in the bridge, she makes references to the titular refrain in Humpty Dumpty, revealing her broken state. Shrapnel from her breakdown is her ability to trust. All of my enemies started out friends, she sings.

A through-line in the song is duality. She wants to be optimistic, but can’t help but think of the worst-case scenario. She wants to be in a committed relationship, but can’t escape her reputation. She’s broken some hearts and she’s had her heart broken. She wants to trust but has been betrayed. The lyrics read like a meandering late-night thought. She poses many introspective questions and walks away with ambiguity.

