5 of the Most Scream-at-the-Top-of-Your-Lungs Taylor Swift Bridges

Taylor Swift is known for many things, but something that is intrinsically unique to her songwriting is her bridges. Yes, Swift knows how to craft a breakdown in a song. Her fans have long had a love affair with them and she continues to delight in that arena.

Videos by American Songwriter

She has many great bridges to choose from, but find five that are impossible not to sing along to, below.

[RELATED: A Look at the Phenomenon of Taylor Swift’s Fanbase: the Swifties]

First and foremost we have to talk about the bridge in “Cruel Summer.” Swift put this song early on in her Eras Tour set for a reason. It has unparalleled infectious powers. Fighting the urge to sing I’m drunk in the back of the car / And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar is a futile task. You’ll be whisked away in the magic of this deeply anthemic bridge.

Though “champagne problems” isn’t exactly an up-tempo track, it still prompts the listener to chant along to the bridge. As Swift remarked at her Eras Tour, when she wrote this track she imagined it being sung back to her by an enthusiastic crowd. We agree a million percent. The onslaught of lyrics that come rushing from Swift in the bridge is more than enough to get us out of our seat and singing along.

Don’t call me “kid” / Don’t call me “baby” / Look at this idiotic fool that you made me, Swift sings in the bridge of “illicit affairs.” Even if you don’t know the throes of a secret relationship firsthand, you’ll try on that plight for size when this bridge comes on. You’ll immediately feel a sensation of betrayal wash over you. It’ll affect you so much that you too will sing this bridge with fervor.

“Dear John” is one of Swift’s most emotionally wrought songs to date. The entire song is emotive, but it’s the bridge that sees Swift nearly drowning in her heartache. You are an expert at sorry and keeping lines blurry / Never impressed by me acing your tests / All the girls that you’ve run dry have tired lifeless eyes / ‘Cause you burned them out, she sings–and you will too. You can’t help but commiserate with Swift when this song comes on.

Last, but not least, we have “Out of the Woods.” This ever-building song finally erupts during the bridge: Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? / Twenty stitches in the hospital room / When you started crying, baby, I did too / But when the sun came up, I was looking at you. This bridge is undoubtedly one of Swift’s most affecting. There’s something deeply satisfying about this collection of lyrics. She lets them tumble out of her mouth almost as if she was making them up on the spot. The feeling behind them is just that visceral.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management