Zach Bryan Stirs Up Emotions as He Shares a Dance with His Grandmother

For Zach Bryan, 2023 has been a fantastic year. Not only did he receive the New Male Artist of the Year Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards, but he also released his hit song “I Remember Everything” in August. The song, featuring Kacey Musgraves, landed him his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. While his career expands rapidly, the veteran doesn’t seem to notice as he continues to give back and take time to enjoy the special moments in life like dancing with a woman close to his heart—his grandmother.

Giving Back

On Saturday, Bryan traveled just outside of his hometown in Oklahoma to support his father, Dewayne, at a local fundraiser aimed at cancer research. The fundraiser involved a 60-mile walk and surprisingly, his father has participated in the event each year since 2021.

Besides the walk, the fundraiser hosted an auction to help raise more money. While there are a plethora of items for sale, most focused on Bryan as he donated a signed copy of his DeAnna album. It should come as no surprise that the vinyl fetched an impressive $4,000 at the auction. And the lucky person to snag the special gift was none other than Bryan himself. Although confusing to some, the singer didn’t keep the gift but generously donated it to a fan.

After the festivities, Zach Bryan enjoyed some time with family and friends by a fire. And known for having a good time, the singer decided to do a little dancing. Not wanting to dance alone, he decided to grab his grandmother for a special moment.

Zach Bryan Headed To Las Vegas

Making its rounds on social media, the video garnered thousands of likes with fans praising the artist for his hometown demeanor. One person, who was at the fundraiser, detailed how Bryan was “the kindest man he ever met”.

While always willing to support his family and friends, next February, Bryan will travel to Las Vegas to headline the Bud Light Backyard Tour. Excited about the opportunity, the singer noted, “When Bud Light asked if I would be involved, I didn’t hesitate after I learned the immense amount of support going into Folds of Honor, fallen service members, first responders’ families, and loved ones. It is a privilege and honor to provide help in any way to veterans and all the people who make this country as great as it can possibly be.”



