5 Outstanding Covers of CCR Tunes and John Fogerty Solo Songs

Happy Birthday to John Fogerty, who turned 79 on May 28. The former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman wrote some of the most enduring rock tunes of the late 1960s and early ’70s for the group before launching a successful solo career.

Videos by American Songwriter

Quite a few other artists have recorded excellent versions of Fogerty’s CCR songs and solo tunes over the years. In honor of his birthday, here are five outstanding covers of Fogerty compositions:

[Buy John Fogerty Concert Tickets]

“Proud Mary” – Ike & Tina Turner (1970)

“Proud Mary” was one of CCR’s signature songs and biggest hits. It was released as a single in January 1969, and was featured on the band’s second album, Bayou Country. “Proud Mary” became the first of five CCR singles to reach No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1970, the legendary soul duo Ike & Tina Turner turned the song into a horn-driven soul showcase for Tina’s gritty, powerful voice. Featured on the couple’s 1970 album Workin’ Together, “Proud Mary” became the biggest hit they ever had on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 4 in early ’71. The single also reached No. 5 on the Billboard R&B chart. In 1972, it earned Ike & Tina a Grammy in the Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Group category.

“Rockin’ All Over the World” – Status Quo (1977)

Fogerty scored a Top-30 hit in 1975 with the upbeat tune “Rockin’ All Over the World,” from his self-titled second solo album.

Veteran British rockers Status Quo recorded an inspired version of the tune for their 1977 album of the same name. It became one of the band’s many major U.K. hits, reaching No. 3 on their home country’s singles chart.

[RELATED: Watch John Fogerty Rehearse a Solo Deep Cut for His Upcoming Tour as His Dog Creedence Looks On]

Status Quo also famously kicked off the historic 1985 Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London with a version of “Rockin’ All Over the World.”

“Almost Saturday Night” – Dave Edmunds (1981)

“Almost Saturday Night” was another memorable song from the 1975 John Fogerty album. Fogerty released it as a single, although it only climbed as far as No. 78 on the Hot 100.

Dave Edmunds recorded a rockabilly-inspired version of “Almost Saturday Night” for his 1981 solo album Twangin’. Edmunds’ cover failed to crack the Top 40 in the U.S. or the U.K., although it did reach No. 18 on Billboard’s Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks tally.

“Fortunate Son” – Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band (1986)

“Fortunate Son” is another one of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s most popular and enduring tunes. The song was featured on the band’s fourth album, Willy and the Poor Boys, and peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100. The song found Fogerty making a statement about how many men from blue-collar backgrounds were sent to fight in Vietnam, while those from wealthy families could avoid serving.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band included a live version of “Fortunate Son” on their 1986 album, Like a Rock. The Michigan group’s rendition was recorded at a 1983 concert at Cobo Hall in Detroit.

Before the start of the tune, Seger is heard telling the cheering crowd, “This is by a band I’ve always loved called the Creedence Clearwater Revival.”

Seger and company’s CCR cover was released as the B-side of their Top-20 hit “American Storm.” It also reached No. 9 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

“Wrote a Song for Everyone” – Mavis Staples (2010)

“Wrote a Song for Everyone” was a gem featured on CCR’s third studio album, Green River (1969). The song wasn’t issued as a single, but it has gone on to be a very popular Fogerty composition.

Soul/gospel great Mavis Staples covered “Wrote a Song for Everyone” for her 2010 solo album You Are Not Alone. The cover showcases Staples’ deep emotive growl of a voice, accompanied by country- and gospel-inspired instrumentation.

You Are Not Alone was produced by Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, who cited “Wrote a Song for Everyone” as a major influence on him. You Are Not Alone won a Grammy for You Are Not Alone in 2011.

Fogerty’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Fogerty will launch a U.S. leg of Celebration Tour, featuring George Thorogood and the Destroyers as his support act, on June 2 in Simpsonville, South Carolina. The trek, which features about 30 dates, is mapped out through a September 1 show in Santa Barbara, California.

Fogerty’s 2024 itinerary also features a series of European gigs in July. In addition, he has a few late-summer U.S. performances lined up without Thorogood.

Tickets for Fogerty’s tour dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.