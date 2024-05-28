Jelly Roll Pours Heart Out on Social Media, Shouts Out “Angel on Earth” Lainey Wilson and Quotes Bob Marley

At first, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson seem an unlikely duo. One is a heavily tattooed former rapper, and the other is a bell bottom-sporting former Hannah Montana impersonator. However, the pair united is musical magic. Their duet “Save Me” is proof of that, earning the twosome multiple awards. Most recently, Wilson and Jelly Roll accepted the 2024 ACM Award for Music Event of the Year. The “Country’s Cool Again” star kept her acceptance speech brief, knowing her duet partner was about to “preach.” The “Need a Favor” singer did just that—and, apparently, he didn’t get everything out onstage. Recently, Jelly Roll again spilled his soul for his social media following in a lengthy Instagram post.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jelly Roll Gathers His Thoughts on ACM Win

The GRAMMY nominee was still grieving his father’s death when he penned “Save Me” with longtime friend and collaborator David Ray. The track first appeared on his 2020 album Self Medicated. Three years later, Jelly released the official remix with Wilson as the second single from his country album Whitsitt Chapel.

No one expected the collaboration to become such a massive hit, least of all Jelly Roll. Now, the “Son of a Sinner” singer says he receives “thousands of messages a week” from fans.who say the song has helped them.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Talks His Personal Struggle Behind “Save Me” and Why He Couldn’t Even Listen to the Song]

“Bob Marley said ‘one good thing about music when it hits you, you feel no pain,'” Jelly wrote on Instagram Tuesday (May 28.) “Thank you All again for continuing to change my life , and I promise to continue to write music that makes you feel something .”

Jelly Is Still Praising Lainey Wilson

Jelly Roll rarely misses an opportunity to praise his duet partner, and that goes both ways. The hitmaker proved he still hasn’t run out of words where Wilson is concerned. In his post, Jelly called the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer “an angel on earth.”

“Whether it was a dive bar or a morning TV show, you showed up with a smile no matter how much it inconvenienced you because you knew the power of this song and how it could HEAL!” the four-time CMA Award winner wrote.

Jelly Roll went on to call Wilson “my sister,” declaring, “I’d go to war beside you if it ever came down to it .”

The “Halfway to Hell” singer’s wife, Bunnie Xo, made her feelings clear in the comment section. “Jelly and Lainey for President & Vice President 🇺🇸,” wrote the Dumb Blonde podcast host.

Featured image by Omar Vega/Getty Images