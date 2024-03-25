5 Posthumously Released Songs Featuring Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

March 25, 2024, marks the second anniversary of the death of beloved Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins passed away while the band was on tour in Bogota, Colombia, of apparent cardiac arrest. He was just 50.

Besides his work with the Foo Fighters, Hawkins was a prolific session musician and also was involved with multiple side projects. Beyond his ample drum talents, Hawkins also sang, played keyboards and guitar, and wrote songs.

In the months prior to his death, Hawkins contributed his musical skills to recordings by a variety of artists, many of which didn’t see light of day until after his death. Here’s a look at five songs featuring Hawkins that were released posthumously:

Edgar Winter – “Guess I’ll Go Away” (2022)

In April 2022, Edgar Winter released Brother Johnny, a star-studded tribute album to his late brother, acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Johnny Winter. Hawkins contributed lead vocals to a version “Guess I’ll Go Away,” a song Johnny Winter wrote that kicked off his 1970 album Johnny Winter And.

Hawkins’ inspired, powerful singing on the overdriven rock track sounded like was channeling his Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl.

Ozzy Osbourne – “Mr. Darkness” (2022)

Ozzy Osbourne’s most recent solo album, Patient Number 9, was released in September 2022. Hawkins co-wrote and played drums on three tracks on the record—“Parasite,” “Mr. Darkness,” and “God Only Knows.”

All three tracks also feature longtime Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

“Mr. Darkness” is a melodic power ballad in which Osbourne seems to be wrestling with his inner demons. Hawkins really shines during the middle section of the song, where the tempo picks up and Taylor delivers some furious drum rolls.

Richard Marx – “Shame on You” (2022)

Richard Marx is probably best known for pop-rock ballads like “Right Here Waiting” and “Hold On to the Nights,” but he can rock out too, as he proved on several tunes from his latest studio album, Songwriter, which was released in September 2022. One of those rocking tunes, “Shame on You,” featured Hawkins pounding away on the drums.

Marx, who co-wrote “Shame on You” with his son, Jesse, explained in a 2022 interview with Ultimate Classic Rock how he wound up asking Hawkins to play on the track. Marx noted that he’d met Hawkins a few years earlier, and that they were living in the same gated community when he was recording “Shame on You.”

As he recalled, “Jesse and I had written that song and … he programmed a really great performance, but I said: ‘This needs a real player. You know what? F— it, I’m going to ask Taylor. The worst he can say is no.’”

Marx continued, “I said to [Taylor], ‘I’m going to ask you to play, but you have to promise me that if you don’t love the song or if you’re not into it, don’t do it as a favor to me.’ … He said, ‘Dude, I f—in’ love the song! It’s so great!’”

Hawkins suggested that they record his part at his house, and he insisted that Marx bring his son to the session.

“Jesse and I went and spent the afternoon over there and you know, he did it in three takes or something like that,” Marx said.

“Comments” is one of two tracks featuring and co-written by Hawkins on proto-punk legend Iggy Pop’s most recent studio album, Every Loser, which was released in January 2023.

Hawkins played deft and dynamic drums on the melodic ’80s New Wave-flavored track, and also contributed piano to the song.

“He drums up a storm on those tracks [‘Comments’ and ‘The Regency’], and you can really hear it,” Pop told NME in December 2022 about Hawkins’ contributions to Every Loser. “He has this sort of bubbling quality, it’s really percolating.”

Ian Hunter – “Precious” (2024)

Hawkins will appear on four tracks on Ian Hunter’s upcoming album, Defiance Part 2: Fiction, which will be released on April 19. In February of 2024, Hunter released an advanced track from the album, “Precious,” which features Hawkins on drums, Queen’s Brian May on guitar, and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on backing vocals.

“Precious” is superbly catchy mid-tempo rock tune with glam-rock and power-pop elements complemented by Hawkins’ steady beat-keeping.

Hawkins also made major contributions to Hunter’s previous album, Defiance Part 1, which was released in April 2023. He appeared on three tracks on that record.