5 Songs You Didn’t Know Taylor Hawkins Wrote for Other Artists

Drummer, pianist, guitarist, singer, and songwriter—Taylor Hawkins was a man of many musical trades. Right from his earlier days as a drummer in the band Sylvia and for Sass Jordan, Hawkins later joined Alanis Morissette in the mid to late-1990s and played on her Jagged Little Pill and her Can’t Not tours before joining Foo Fighters in 1997.

After laying down drums on a few tracks for the band’s second album, The Colour and the Shape, Hawkins was an official, lifelong Foo Fighter from their 1999 album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose through the band’s tenth album, Medicine at Midnight, in 2021.

Throughout his time in Foo Fighters, Hawkins co-wrote dozens of songs, including hits “Best of You,” “Learn to Fly,” “Times Like These,” and “All My Life.” Hawkins also released three albums with his band the Coattail Riders, a one-off side project The Birds of Satan, and two solo EPs.

Along with collaborations spanning Queen, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Coheed and Cambria, and Ozzy Osbourne, among many others, Hawkins made his acting debut in Iggy Pop’s 2013 film, CBGB, and in the Foo Fighters’ 2022 comedy-horror Studio 666.

A year after his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Foo Fighters in 2021, Hawkins also released his debut EP, Intakes & Outtakes, with his supergroup NHC, featuring Jane’s Addiction‘s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, just months before his death on March 25, 2022, at the age of 50.

In honor of a musician who truly loved music, here’s a look at five songs that Hawkins wrote for other artists, from a late Beach Boy to the godfather of punk.

1. “Holy Man,” Dennis Wilson (2009)

Written by Taylor Hawkins, Dennis Wilson, Gregg Jakobson

Before his death in 1983, The Beach Boys‘ Dennis Wilson only released one solo album in his lifetime, Pacific Ocean Blue in 1977. He also wrote and recorded one track, “Holy Man,” which never made the album since he, nor co-writer and co-producer Gregg Jakobson, could finish its lyrics.

When the album was reissued in 2008 to commemorate its 30th anniversary, Jakobson commissioned Hawkins to write lyrics for “the song “Holy Man” and complete it. Hawkins finished the song and recorded it with his vocals for the album.

Hawkins later recorded an updated version of the song with Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, which was issued as a single for Record Store Day in 2019.

2. “(red, white, and blue) Cheerfulness,” Perry Farrell (2019)

Written by Taylor Hawkins, Perry Farrell, and Chris Chaney

Co-produced with Tony Visconti, Perry Farrell’s second solo album, Kind Heaven, shared the moniker of his other project Kind Heaven Orchestra with his wife, Etty Lau Farrell.

On Kind Heaven, Hawkins co-wrote Farrell’s opening track “(red, white, and blue) Cheerfulness.”

“When I talked to him [Hawkins], 70 percent of it was [about] music,” shared Farrell in 2022. “It was like if there were an ESPN for music. All we did was look at different groups and listen to their songs.”

Farrell added, “Taylor never lost that love. He just loved songs and music, and people that were great musicians. It was like he was so obsessed with it that it didn’t matter that he turned 50. He had the same exact passion.”

3. “Mend,” Kind Heaven Orchestra (2021)

Written by Taylor Hawkins, Perry Farrell, David Bryan, Elliot Easton, Nick Maybury, Chris Chaney, Dustin Mosley

Working with Farrell again on Kind Heaven Orchestra‘s 2021 debut, Mend, Hawkins co-wrote the title track, which was also a more personal one for him. Hawkins also plays drums on the song, along with fellow co-writers The Cars’ guitarist Elliot Easton, and Bon Jovi’s David Bryan on keyboards.

“Mend” centered around Hawkins’ own marital troubles at the time. “When COVID hit right at the same time he [Hawkins] was having marital troubles and his wife eventually moved out with her kids, and he really loves her still and she’s a lovely woman herself,” shared Farrell in 2021. “I love both of these people.”

Farrell continued, “But Taylor, we just saw our buddy, and he was so down and out down in the dumps because his kids and his wife had gone out of this house. So, Taylor said, ‘We’ve got to write a song to mend his broken heart.’ So Taylor came over with an acoustic guitar and he said that just the lyric should be to mend his broken heart. I just messed around with that and I did a cut up of the phrase, a turn of lyric, shall we say, and ended up on just the word ‘Mend.'”

I want to be with her again

In lovers’ clouds, my head surrounded

Oh, that’s the only way, I must see her again

So my broken heart can mend

4. – 5. “Comments”/ “The Regency,” Iggy Pop (2023)

“Comments” written by Taylor Hawkins, Iggy Pop, Andrew Watt, Eric Avery / “The Regency” written by Taylor Hawkins, Iggy Pop, Dave Navarro, Andrew Watt, Eric Avery

Hawkins’ final recording session was not for one of his side or solo projects, or even with Foo Fighters. It was for the godfather of punk.

Working with Iggy Pop on his 2023 album, Every Loser, Hawkins co-wrote two songs on the album, including “Comments,” and also plays piano and drums on the track. He also helped write and plays drums on Pop’s closing “The Regency.”

“Taylor came in with incredible style,” said Pop, shortly after Hawkins’ death in 2022, and the release of Every Loser. “I’m very fortunate to have that color on the record. I was really sad and shocked to hear about him. I happened to know that hotel where he was. I’ve stayed in that town. The whole thing was something else. He did have a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do, and by all accounts, a good life.”

“Comments”

Hold my hand and we can take a leap

Earth is dirty, space is full of creeps

Sell you stock in Zuckerberg and run

Buy your passport to the end of fun

Sell your face to Hollywood

They’re paying good, paying good

Sold my face to Hollywood

I’m feeling good, looking good

Sell your face to Hollywood

It’ll do ya good, do ya good

Sold my face to Hollywood

I’m feeling good

“The Regency”

I battled with the regency

I fought them to a draw

Now I’m gonna tell you

Everything I saw

I saw a nose job

I saw a con job

I saw heartthrob

With a small knob

It was a whisperer

Who put the grab on her

I saw white flag

I felt my throat gag

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate