Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammys, Including Best Rock Album for ‘Patient Number 9’

Ozzy Osbourne took home the award for Best Rock Album for his 13th solo album, Patient Number 9, during the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The metal legend also picked up another Grammy for Best Metal Performance for Patient Number 9 single “Degradation Rules,” which features his Black Sabbath bandmate guitarist Tony Iommi.

Osbourne won the Grammy over rock nominees Elvis Costello & The Imposters for The Boy Named If, Idles with Crawler, the Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie, Spoon and their album Lucifer on the Sofa, and Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout.

Producer Andrew Watt and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo accepted the award on behalf of Osbourne. Watt called out all the collaborators on the album, including the late Jeff Beck and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Beck appears in the lead single “Patient Number 9,” accompanied by a video created by Spawn comic creator Todd McFarlane. Also featured on the album are Trujillo, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, among others.

The album also picked up nominations for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. When released, Patient Number 9 went to No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

Osbourne recently revealed that he will stop touring after recent health issues have left his body too weak to travel and perform. He canceled his forthcoming European and U.K. tour, set to kick off May 2023 in Helsinki, Finland, and end with a final date in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” shared Osbourne in a post on social media. “I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

In 1994, Osbourne won a Grammy Award as a solo artist for Best Metal Performance for the track “I Don’t Want to Change the World” from Live & Loud. Along with Black Sabbath, Osbourne won two more Grammys for Best Metal Performance in 2000 for “Iron Man” and in 2013 for Best Metal Performance for “God Is Dead?” from the band’s 19th and final album together 13.

