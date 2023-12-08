5 Questions for Valerie June: “I Write Everything I Hear”

Songwriter, author, wellness expert and general delightful human being Valerie June has had quite the past couple of years. From Grammy nominations to new book releases like Light Beams, the imaginative, spiritual artist is the kind of person you want to learn from.

And that makes her the perfect person to ask a handful of year-end questions, like what were her favorite albums of 2023, what are her hopes for the new year and what is her philosophy when it comes to songwriting and collaboration.

So, here below, we did just that. Let’s dive into June’s responses.

American Songwriter: When you’re going to co-write or collaborate with another artist, either for one of your songs or theirs, how do you approach the experience?

Valerie June: The way to start is with a song seed. I always ask if the collaborator has any little bits of music or a single line with a melody that is just calling out to be heard. I also bring a few of my own. After sharing these starting seeds, if something resonates with both of us, we will begin writing together.

AS: When you write lyrics, what thing or two do you keep in mind—either a technique like alliteration or a way of voicing a story succinctly? Another way of asking this is what tip or trick do you hold to close when writing lyrics, if anything?

VJ: I write everything I hear. Like a stream of consciousness. I can then go back and use only the strongest lines that compliment the song’s theme.

AS: When it comes to news stories of 2023, what was one that really raised your eyebrow when it came to the world of music?

VJ: The loss of Tina Turner, who is from my small region of Tennessee, and the loss of Sinead O’Connor were both piercing to me. They were both women in music who broke the boundaries and barriers for so many of us following their example.

AS: What were your one or two favorite songs or artists or albums from 2023?

VJ: Tianna Esperanza’s Terror and Joy Oladokun’s Proof of Life.

AS: What are your hopes for 2023 personally, professionally, or for the world, looking ahead?

VJ: As we move toward an election year, I have high hopes that we will learn to disagree with each other in ways that are healthy. I believe it’s possible to be respectful of each other. Let our collective goal for humanity be based on togetherness and the well-being of those we might not feel aligned with or even like.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images