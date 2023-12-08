The Killers Scrapped New Album Halfway Through Recording: “I Can’t Do This”

While most things that happen in Vegas – stay in Vegas, that isn’t true for The Killers. Formed in Las Vegas in 2001 by Brandon Flowers and Dave Keuning, the band went on to release seven studio albums, performing in over 50 countries and was listed as one of the biggest rock bands in the 21st century. With such a legacy behind them, the band recently announced that their newest album was scrubbed due to it not being “authentic”.

Discussing The Killers and what the future might look like, Flowers admitted to The Sun that the band decided to pull the plug on the new album because the sound “didn’t feel right.” He continued, “It just didn’t feel authentic. It felt like we were forcing something. We love synth music, it’s a part of our DNA and there’s been great contributions from us in that genre. And man, we love’ New Order’ and ‘Depeche Mode’, so it’s not a slight. It just doesn’t feel right for us at this moment.”

Taking A Trip Down Memory Lane With ‘Rebel Diamonds’

Although The Killers promised new music for fans, Flowers explained how he realized halfway through the process of recording, “I can’t do this.” While trying something new, the singer insisted, “This isn’t the kind of record… I think this will be the… I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.” Not wanting to put the blame on the band, the artist said, “This is the crisis I’m in. The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like ‘Pressure Machine’.”

With the new album taking a dive, fans can still enjoy The Killers with their greatest hits album Rebel Diamonds, released on December 8. Sharing their excitement about the album, the band released a new song called “Spirit”. It is also on the Rebel Diamonds album, which celebrates their career that spans over two decades. Fans can hear hits like” Human”, “Mr. Brightside”, and “When You Were Young”.

While not the greatest news for fans about the new album, The Killers also announced a new slew of dates added to their UK/Ireland tour.

