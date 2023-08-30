5 Rock Songs That Were Inspired by Classic Literature

Most people wouldn’t categorize rock music and literature together. But musicians in every genre have long drawn inspiration from poetry and classics, even for hard-hitting rock songs. Many of these would become chart-topping hits and are now considered among the best songs in rock n’ roll history. Musicians often use these songs as a chance to explore the themes put forth in the original story, sometimes tying them to current events. Here are five rock songs that you might not know were inspired by classic literature.

1. “Sympathy For The Devil” — The Rolling Stones, 1968

Mick Jagger took inspiration from two sources for the Rolling Stones’ 1968 track “Sympathy For The Devil.” One was French writer Baudelaire; the other was the newly translated book The Master And Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov. “Sympathy For The Devil” reviews various historical events from the devil’s point of view, including the Russian Revolution, the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and the Kennedy assassinations.

The song caused a scandal, as reactionaries said it was intended as a defense of the devil or even proof that the Rolling Stones were Satanists.

The band members pushed back at this, saying they intended the song to critique humanity’s evildoing. The Master And Margarita tells the story of the devil visiting the Soviet Union, disguised as a professor, and his reactions to the evil acts perpetrated under the regime. “Sympathy For The Devil” is now considered one of rock n’ roll’s greatest songs.

2. “White Rabbit” — Jefferson Airplane, 1967

Lewis Carroll’s book Alice in Wonderland and its sequel, Through The Looking Glass, have long been characterized as “trippy.” But psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane highlighted the comparison like never before with the 19676 track “White Rabbit.” Written at the height of the 1960s counterculture, “White Rabbit” uses imagery from Carroll’s books to draw comparisons to societal issues of the 1960s, including the hippie culture, the War in Vietnam, and the civil rights movement.

Slick pointed “White Rabbit” at parents who read their children books like Alice in Wonderland to encourage imagination and curiosity, then wondered why it manifested in drug use. The song also highlights themes such as intellectual discovery and feminism, contrasting Alice as a solo female protagonist with stories of princesses and white knights. “White Rabbit” is a haunting song that became one of Jefferson Airplane’s most enduring tracks.

3. “Wuthering Heights” — Kate Bush, 1978

English art rock singer Kate Bush not only topped the charts with her debut single, “Wuthering Heights,” but also made history. The track became the first time a female singer in the United Kingdom had a No. 1 hit with a song she had written herself. Bush’s haunting vocals speak as the dead character Cathy, who haunts the moors and begs her lover Heathcliff to let her in.

The scene comes from the prologue of Emily Bronte’s 1847 novel. During the chapter, the narrator, Mr. Lockwood, visits Wuthering Heights and stays the night. He has a nightmare about a dead woman named Cathy pleading to be let in through the window. Later, he learns that it may not have been a dream at all, as Wuthering Heights is known to be haunted by her spirit.

4. “Scentless Apprentice” — Nirvana, 1993

Nirvana released the track “Scentless Apprentice” on its famed 1993 album, In Utero, along with major hits such as “Heart-Shaped Box” and “All Apologies.” Subsequently, it was somewhat overlooked and did not chart as a single. Nevertheless, it is now considered one of the great tracks in Nirvana’s discography.

The song is based on the 1985 novel Perfume by Patrick Süskind. Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain considered it his favorite book and was inspired to write a song based on the story. Perfume tells the story of Jean-Baptiste, a young man born without a physical scent. Despite this, he has an extraordinary sense of smell and becomes a perfume maker. This eventually leads him to become a serial killer as he murders young women to create the perfect scent.

5. 1984 — David Bowie, 1974

David Bowie’s album, Diamond Dogs, was released in 1974 and is considered one of his less successful experimentations. However, one track stands out: the funk rock song “1984,” based on George Orwell’s book of the same name. Bowie had long been fixated on the work and was in the process of writing an entire rock musical adaptation. However, Orwell’s widow refused to give him permission, and the project fizzled out. All that remained were a few tracks, which Bowie put out on his next album.

“1984” was considered a gem on an album that received a mixed response from critics, although it was a commercial smash. The song makes several direct references to the novel, including mentions of government surveillance and brainwashing.

