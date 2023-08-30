Emmylou Harris has carved an indelible legacy in music, leaving her mark on the hearts of fans and fellow artists alike. Throughout her career, she mastered various genres, combining country, folk, rock, and Americana, to create her unique sound.

Emmylou Harris’s enduring legacy, including her philanthropic endeavors and advocacy for social causes, serves as an inspiration for aspiring musicians. But what did the Grammy-winning artist have to say about music, life, and artistry? Here are the 15 Best Emmy Lou Harris quotes.

1. “Music is the divine way to tell beautiful, poetic things to the heart.”

2. “You have to get up every morning with determination if you’re going to go to bed with satisfaction.”

3. “My best teacher is my last mistake.”

4. “The best way to keep a beautiful moment is to hold onto it and share it with others.”

5. “In the end, we’re all just walking each other home.”

6. “Singing allows me to communicate and connect with people in a way that speaking doesn’t.”

7. “I like the imperfections in a voice – it makes it sound human.”

8. “Every song is like a painting.”

9. “To me, the whole process of being a brushstroke in someone else’s painting is a luxury.”

10. “What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce.”

11. “My audience is the one that comes to hear me sing, and that happens wherever I sing.”

12. “Life isn’t about finding yourself; it’s about creating yourself.”

13. “You don’t have to be a traditionalist to appreciate something; you just have to be a human being.”

14. “The thing about playing live is that you can’t get that anywhere else. You can’t recreate it in the studio.”

15. “I’m not interested in trying to work on people’s perceptions. I am who I am, and if you don’t take the time to learn about that, then your perception is going to be your problem.”

Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images