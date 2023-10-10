Micky Dolenz, Susanna Hoffs Among Stars Taking Part in Benefit Concert for Ex-Wings Member Denny Laine

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz and The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs will take part in a star-studded charity concert near Los Angeles next month for former Paul McCartney & Wings and Moody Blues member Denny Laine, who has suffered serious health complications after contracting COVID-19 last year.

Videos by American Songwriter

The show, dubbed The Benefit Concert for Denny Laine, is scheduled for November 27 at the famed Troubadour venue in West Hollywood, California, and tickets can be purchased now at SeeTickets.us.

[RELATED: Behind the Band Name: Wings]

In addition to Dolenz and Hoffs, the event’s lineup includes ex-Wings members Denny Seiwell and Laurence Juber, Badfinger’s Joey Molland, former Blue Oyster Cult bassist Joe Bouchard, Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon, Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy, Paul Shaffer, acclaimed session guitarist Albert Lee, and more.

Alex Jules, who is a member of Laine’s backing band and also has toured with The Monkees, is helping to organize the event.

In a recent post on his Facebook page, Jules wrote, “[Denny] has recently been dealing with very serious health challenges and is in need of help. After speaking with his wife, Liz, 2 weeks ago I knew I needed to do something to help him…We’re going to try to make this a wonderful celebration of Denny’s music, which has meant so much to so many of us and now do our part to give back a little bit of the love in his direction.”

Last month, Laine’s wife, Elizabeth Hines, launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his medical expenses. On the website, she revealed that for the last few months her husband has “been in and out of the hospital concerning an illness in his lungs that developed after his short bout with COVID last year.”

She added, “He’s had multiple tests, X-rays and scans that are ongoing, along with three surgeries, most recently for a collapsed lung,” and also noted that he was too weak to play guitar.

Hines also reported on Laine’s Facebook page last week that he “had a setback…and was sent to the emergency room for tests for an infection, pneumonia.”

Laine, 78, was the founding lead singer of The Moody Blues and sang the band first major hit, “Go Now,” in 1964. He later joined McCartney’s post-Beatles band Wings and was a member for that group’s entire history, from 1971 to 1981. He also has released a dozen solo albums.