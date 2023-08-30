10 Best iPhone Headphones of 2023

Want to get the best pair of headphones for your iPhone but don't know where to start? Apple's iPhone can connect to just about any pair of earbuds or headphones, giving you plenty of choices.

In this article, we're going over the best iPhone headphones available in 2023, covering both in-ear earbuds and over-ear headphones.

We also included a buyer's guide towards the end of the article to give you a heads-up on what you'll need to know before making your purchase.

Overall, our #1 pick for the best iPhone headphones has to be the AirPods Pro 2nd generation for their snug fit, reliability, and compact design.

The right pair of headphones will get the most out of your iPhone, delivering music or podcasts with the right sound quality. Keep reading to find out which of our 10 best iPhone headphones is best for you.

1. Best Overall iPhone Headphones – Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

SPECS

Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours Comfort and Fit: Multiple Ear Tips (XS, S, M, L)

Multiple Ear Tips (XS, S, M, L) In-Ear or Over-Ear: In-Ear

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation comes in at #1 on our list of best iPhone headphones for several reasons. Their active noise cancellation is great, their sound quality is excellent, and for iPhone users specifically, they're second to none.

As another product from Apple, the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation comes with a host of great features, including the ability to see your current battery life by holding your charging case near your iPhone.

Apple took everything the 1st Generation AirPods Pro did and made it even better. They extended the battery life by 33%, giving listeners an astounding 6-hour battery life with noise cancellation active.

They're incredibly comfortable, too; if the first pair of ear tips isn't a good fit for you, one of the other three will be.

Apple has even personalized spatial audio so that you feel surrounded by whatever you're listening to - all while blocking out external noise.

If you're a fan of Apple devices and you're looking for the perfect pair of iPhone headphones, your best bet is the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation. They're ambient sound control, and overall audio performance is second to none.

They're relatively inexpensive at less than $250 at the time of writing, a reasonable price for the best iPhone headphones on the market.

2. Best Over-Ear Headphones from Apple – Apple AirPods Max

SPECS

Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Battery Life: 20 hours

20 hours Comfort and Fit: Memory Foam Ear Cups

Memory Foam Ear Cups In-Ear or Over-Ear: Over-Ear

If you like Apple's AirPods but want an over-ear fit, let me introduce you to their one and only Apple AirPods Max. The AirPods Max delivers a premium listening experience that justifies their high-end price tag.

Showcasing the signature Apple design aesthetic, these over-ear headphones offer a blend of exquisite build quality, impressive sound performance, and seamless integration with other Apple devices.

The AirPods Max offer a blend of excellent sound quality and comfort, allowing you to wear them all day without needing a break.

They also come with both a transparency mode and an active noise cancellation mode which allow you to either hear the world around you or focus on whatever you're playing. Overall, the AirPods Max sounds amazing, largely due to Apple's premium A1 Processor Chip.

Comfort is a standout feature thanks to the meticulously crafted stainless steel frame and breathable knit mesh headband, ensuring extended listening sessions remain fatigue-free.

The Digital Crown control knob adds a touch of familiarity from the Apple Watch, providing precise control over volume, playback, and calls.

Their superb sound quality, luxurious design, and integration within the Apple ecosystem make them a top-tier choice for iPhone users looking for the best iPhone headphones.

3. Best AirPods Pro Alternative – Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

SPECS

Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours Comfort and Fit: Comes with Bose Fit Kit

Comes with Bose Fit Kit In-Ear or Over-Ear: In-Ear

If you want the best iPhone headphones but want to look at some non-Apple devices, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are the best alternative out there.

They're around the same price as the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation and come with a lot of the same features, but have a couple of key differences that might make the difference for you.

They even come with Bose's own Fit Kit, which includes several different ear tips and stability bands built to keep your earbuds in place all day.

Tiny mics are inserted into both earbuds to enable passive noise isolation and to improve the sound quality of your phone calls.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II also has a respectable 6-hour battery life while noise cancelling or 24 hours altogether with the charging case.

The earbuds come with Bose's great sound quality and their music app, so you can further control your earbuds from your phone. With a water resistance of IPX4, the Bose QuietComfort can handle even the most intense workouts.

Whether or not you're an iPhone user doesn't matter for the Bose QuietComfort - they're some of the best earbuds on the market. They offer excellent noise cancellation, a wireless charging case, and an even further improved sound quality than the Bose QuietComfort I.

Buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II if you want the best true wireless earbuds around that don't have an Apple logo on them.

4. Best Expensive iPhone Headphones – Sony WH-1000XM5

SPECS

Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Battery Life: 30 hours

30 hours Comfort and Fit: Lightweight Design with Soft Fit Leather

Lightweight Design with Soft Fit Leather In-Ear or Over-Ear: Over-Ear

Sony is another company known for their quality audio products, and one of their absolute best is the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

As an over-ear pair of headphones, they come with some of the most powerful stats as any entry on our list today.

We can start by highlighting the headphone's battery life, an incredible 30 hours of playback with improved noise canceling active. That's a full 24-hour day's worth of listening, plus another 6 hours!

These headphones aren't the cheapest at just under $400, but judging by the list of features they come with, you'd be getting your money's worth.

Sony boasts their industry-leading noise cancellation that features two separate processors that control 8 microphones. These microphones pick up ambient noise before you do, isolating it from your listening experience for you.

One of the best features of the Sony WH-1000XM5 is its portability. With the carrying case included, you can take these over-ear headphones anywhere you could take earbuds.

There aren't many better wireless headphones on the market for this price, either. If you want the best wireless headphones money can buy as of 2023, you'll want to purchase the Sony WH-1000XM5.

5. Best Noise-Cancelling iPhone Earbuds – Sony WF-1000XM4

SPECS

Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours Comfort and Fit: Ergonomic Surface Design

Ergonomic Surface Design In-Ear or Over-Ear: In-Ear

Sticking with Sony, their WF-1000XM4 earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds around as well, boasting a lot of the same features as their XM5 counterparts at $100 less.

Sony focused on the fit of these earbuds, creating an ergonomic surface design that perfectly fits almost anyone's ear canal.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is a great pair of in-ear headphones that come with Sony's patented active noise canceling, keeping all unwanted noise out while focusing on your favorite hits.

While we gave the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation the #1 pick on our list, the Sony WF-1000XM4 comes in at a close second for best earbuds.

Sony earbuds are some of the best available for purchase, and their WF-1000XM4 might be the best of their current offerings. They connect just as well with Android phones as they do with iPhones, giving every phone user a good choice for a reliable pair of earbuds.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 comes with digital noise cancelling, eliminating background noise before it ever gets in your way. It also comes with some of the fastest charging of any true wireless earbuds on this list, with 5 minutes of charging giving you up to an hour of playback time.

As with all of their headphones, you can use Sony's Headphones Connect app to further control your audio experience. The Sony WF-1000XM4 is a great pair of wireless earbuds fit for just about any occasion.

6. Best iPhone Earbuds with Bass – Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

SPECS

Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Battery Life: 7 hours

7 hours Comfort and Fit: Silicone Ear Adapters

Silicone Ear Adapters In-Ear and Over-Ear: In-Ear

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds 3 have the balanced sound iPhone users are looking for. While they're not an Apple product, they seamlessly integrate with them like they're Apple AirPods.

We chose the Sennheiser Momentum 3 for their booming bass. While they may be a smaller pair of in-ear earbuds, they have serious power. Thanks to Sennheiser's TrueResponse technology, you can enjoy superior high-fidelity sound with thunderous bass.

Noise cancelling is another huge win for Sennheiser and their Momentum 3, with multiple microphones that combat background noise and a transparency mode that lets you hear the outside world as well as whatever you're playing at the same time.

Sennheiser also includes a voice pick-up mode that focuses on your voice during calls while actively cancelling the conversations around you.

Audio quality is great through the wireless connectivity of the Sennheiser Momentum 3s, and comfort is there as well; with ear adapters and silicon fins, a perfect fit is never far away when you're wearing these earbuds.

They have a great frequency response and will work with an Android phone too. If you want a great pair of compact earbuds that won't break the bank but will come with booming bass, consider buying the Sennheiser Momentum 3 True Wireless.

7. Best Over-Ear Version of the Wireless 3 – Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

SPECS

Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Battery Life: 60 hours

60 hours Comfort and Fit: Lightweight, Foldable Design

Lightweight, Foldable Design In-Ear or Over-Ear: Over-Ear

Much like the AirPods Max and the AirPods Pro, if you like what Sennheiser did with their Momentum 3 Wireless but want a bigger version, we're happy to introduce you to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless.

These wireless headphones are very similar to their wireless earbuds version - except they are much stronger. The Momentum 4 has almost 10 times the battery life of the Momentum 3 and even comes with a 3.5mm audio jack so you can connect to all of your audio equipment, not just your iPhone.

Spatial audio is a breeze for the Momentum 4 as active noise canceling eliminates any external noise before it can pollute your listening experience. The headphones are extremely comfortable, too, with a padded headband and cushioned earcups.

We like portability when it comes to our headphones and earbuds, and with the Momentum 4's carrying case, you can take these headphones just about anywhere.

Sennheiser claims to be a company comprised of audio experts and music lovers alike, and it shows through their Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones. The headphones come with built-in sound modes, presets, and a sound personalization feature that will tailor your listening experience to you.

If you want the Sennheiser 3 in a bigger size or just want a great pair of iPhone headphones, check out the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless.

8. Best iPhone Headphones for Working Out – Beats PowerBeats Pro

SPECS

Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Battery Life: 9 hours

9 hours Comfort and Fit: Reinforced Design

Reinforced Design In-Ear or Over-Ear: In-Ear

While a lot of the wireless earbuds on our list may function well for working out, none are designed to be workout headphones like the Beats PowerBeats Pro.

They're wireless and come with adjustable secure-fit ear hooks on each earbud. The ear hooks are essential in keeping your PowerBeats in place, as without them, you could send your buds flying during extreme workouts.

The PowerBeats Pro supports spatial audio and is sweat and water-resistant. Spatial audio support comes in handy when you're listening to an immersive movie or song or while playing video games.

For iPhone users especially, the PowerBeats Pro is great. They use Apple's H1 headphone chip, the same chip used by the original Apple AirPods Pro before Apple created the H2 chip for the 2nd Generation.

Like the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, however, the Beats PowerBeats Pro can be controlled from your iPhone's home screen.

When you're working out, you want to be able to hear your favorite songs without feeling like you're wearing earbuds. The PowerBeats do a great job of supporting you from the shadows through their ergonomic design and comfortable fit.

They also do a great job of managing playback controls through their dual audio controls on either ear. The Beats PowerBeats Pro earbuds are the best earbuds on this list for iPhone users who love a good workout.

9. Best Budget iPhone Headphones – Beats Flex

SPECS

Noise Cancelation: No

No Battery Life: 12 hours

12 hours Comfort and Fit: Flex-Form Cable

Flex-Form Cable In-Ear or Over-Ear: In-Ear

A good pair of iPhone headphones doesn't have to break the bank, and our budget pick, the Beats Flex, is a great example. At less than $40 at the time of writing, just about anyone can get their hands on these ultra-affordable headphones.

While they're our budget pick, the Beats Flex still comes from Beats Audio, one of the best and most renowned headphone manufacturers in the world.

The Beats Flex is another great pair of headphones for those who like to workout. With a battery life of 12 hours and a quick charge of 10 minutes of charging for 1.5 hours of playback, you won't have to worry about dead headphones ever again.

The Beats Flex also comes with a Flex-Form cable that fits right behind your head and makes sure the earbuds aren't coming out of your ear when you don't want them to.

Beats earbuds are a lot like Apple earbuds in that they both use Apple's W1 processor chip. This chip gives the headphones enough power to wirelessly share audio with another Beats device, making listening to music with your friends a blast.

If you want a good pair of Beats studio buds for your iPhone but don't want to spend too much money, you should consider buying the Beats Flex wired earbuds.

10. Best Quick-Charge iPhone Headphones – Sony Linkbuds S

SPECS

Noise Cancelation: Yes

Yes Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours Comfort and Fit: Silicone Earbud Tips

Silicone Earbud Tips In-Ear or Over-Ear: In-Ear

The ability to get a decent amount of playback time from a short charging session has become an important aspect of the headphone world.

We picked the Sony Linkbuds S for this very reason - their quick-charge time is impressive. You can get a full hour of playback time from a 5-minute charging session, making dead earbuds a problem that can be fixed in a couple of minutes.

Sony has given their Linkbuds S model adaptive sound control that can sense where you are and what you're doing before adjusting the noise canceling feature to perfectly fit your environment.

The Sony headphones even come with a couple of smart features, like the ability to play music right as the earbuds reach your ear or right as you end a call. If you're a gym-rat, you can rely on these earbuds even during the toughest workouts as they have a great sweat resistance rating of IPX4,

While they might not offer all the bells and whistles that the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, at just under half the price, the Linkbuds S are the perfect pair of earbuds for someone looking for a fast charge time.

Their noise canceling capabilities are great as well; take a look at the Sony Linkbuds S if you're in the market for a good pair of wireless earbuds for your iPhone.

Best iPhone Headphones Buyer's Guide

When you're looking to buy a good pair of headphones to use while you're using your iPhone, there are a couple of key features you need to keep in mind.

Before you buy headphones for your iPhone, you need to consider a wired vs. wireless connection, the overall sound quality, and their comfort and fit.

Wired vs. Wireless Connection

Decide whether you want wireless convenience or the reliability of a wired connection.

Wireless earbuds provide freedom of movement, while wired headphones might offer slightly better sound quality. If you want a wired connection, make sure your iPhone still has a headphone jack, or buy the appropriate adapter.

Sound Quality

The primary purpose of headphones or earbuds is to deliver high-quality audio. Pay attention to the sound profile, including bass, midrange, and treble frequencies. Look for headphones that provide a well-balanced sound that aligns with your musical preferences.

Comfort and Fit

Comfort is essential for a positive listening experience, especially during extended use. Over-ear headphones should have cushioned ear cups and an adjustable headband, while in-ear options should come with multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit.

A comfortable and secure fit not only enhances sound quality but also reduces discomfort during longer listening sessions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What type of headphones should I buy?

The type of headphones you should buy depends on your preferences and how you plan to use them. Over-ear headphones offer comfort and better sound isolation, while in-ear headphones are portable and suitable for active use.

Are wireless headphones better than wired ones?

It depends on your needs. Wireless headphones offer convenience and freedom of movement, while wired headphones may offer slightly better audio quality.

How do I know headphones are comfortable for Long use?

Look for headphones with adjustable headbands, well-padded ear cups, and lightweight materials. In-ear headphones should come with multiple ear tip sizes for a secure fit.

Conclusion

The right iPhone headphones can make your music, podcast, or audiobook listening experience feel incredible. You can find the right pair of headphones for your iPhone by looking at their comfort and fit, sound quality, and their mode of connection.

If you want to buy the best headphones for your iPhone, look no further than the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation wireless earbuds.