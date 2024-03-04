5 Sad and Beautiful Vocal Performances by Late Band Member Richard Manuel

On March 4, 1986, Richard Manuel, the co-lead vocalist and piano player for The Band, died by suicide at the age of 42.

Videos by American Songwriter

Manuel was one of three talented singers in the influential Americana group, along with Levon Helm and Rick Danko. Manuel’s voice was perhaps the most versatile vocalist in The Band, with an extremely emotive voice that he could use to deliver an angelic falsetto, a mournful mid-range, and a gritty soulful baritone performance.

Manuel sang lead on some of The Band’s most melodic and beautiful tunes. Here are five vocal highlights from his recordings with the group.

“Tears of Rage”

“Tears of Rage” was the lead track of The Band’s 1968 debut album, Music from Big Pink. Manuel co-wrote the song with Bob Dylan during the famous rehearsal sessions in a house near Woodstock, New York, that yielded Dylan’s The Basement Tapes album.

The melancholy tune features Manuel singing in a reedy voice, and harmonizing with himself on the choruses, while occasionally shifting into falsetto. Musically, the song features elements of gospel and a New Orleans funeral dirge.

“In a Station” (1968)

“In a Station” also appeared on Music from Big Pink, and was written solely by Manuel. The song has a whimsical and somewhat sad feel as Manuel sings about yearning for connecting with other people.

Danko lends delicate harmonies to Manuel’s main vocal in the chorus.

“I Shall Be Released” (1968)

Perhaps one of Manuel’s most memorable vocal performances, “I Shall Be Released” was written by Dylan during the aforementioned Basement Tapes sessions. The Band’s version of the song appeared at the end of Side One of Music from Big Pink. Manuel handles lead vocals on the inspirational song, singing in a soaringly high falsetto.

Manuel is joined on the choruses by Helm and Danko. The Band performed “I Shall Be Released” at the end of their historic 1976 farewell concert, “The Last Waltz,” during which they were joined onstage by most of the many guest performers who were featured at the show.

“Whispering Pines” (1969)

“Whispering Pines” was featured on The Band’s self-titled second album, which was released in 1969. Manuel wrote the music for the song, with lyrics by Band guitarist Robbie Robertson.

Manuel’s voice is achingly sad and beautiful, moving in and out of a falsetto as he sings of loneliness and isolation. Helm joins in on the chorus with some harmonies and alternating lead lines.

“Georgia on My Mind” (1976)

The Band recorded a cover of the Hoagy Carmichael standard “Georgia on My Mind” in 1976 to support Jimmy Carter’s bid for president that year. It was released the following year on Islands, the group’s final studio album featuring its original lineup of Robertson, Helm, Manuel, Danko, and Garth Hudson.

Manuel’s soulful, world-weary voice was perfect for The Band’s blues-flavored rendition of the tune. Written in 1930, “Georgia on My Mind” was popularized by Ray Charles’ chart-topping 1960 version.

More About Manuel’s Passing

At the time of his death, Manuel was touring with a re-formed version of The Band that included all of the group’s original members except for Robertson. Manuel, who had struggled with alcohol and drugs for many years, hung himself in a Winter Haven, Florida, hotel room.