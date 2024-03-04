2024 iHeartRadio Awards to Feature Performances from Justin Timberlake, Green Day, Jelly Roll, and More

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are right around the corner. The star-studded event will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 1. The show will feature a long list of top-notch performances as well as a musical tribute to Cher.

The star-studded lineup of performers will deliver a little something for everyone. Justin Timberlake, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae, Green Day, and TLC will take the stage during the awards show. According to a short ad spot for the event, more fan-favorite artists will also perform. However, iHeart hasn’t announced the rest of the lineup at this time.

What to Expect from the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards will feature more than a lineup of top-notch performers. It will also see many artists who are currently making waves in the industry getting well-deserved and hard-earned awards. Additionally, Cher will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

She’ll receive the award to honor her unmatched contribution to music and pop culture. She has been active and making hits for more than seventy years. Over the course of her trailblazing career, she has sold more than 100 million records. She has also taken home Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Awards as well as a medal from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Fans will be able to vote for the winners in several categories. Fan-voted categories include Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Favorite Debut Album, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Style, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Tour Photographer, and many more. Voting is open now and will close at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on March 25. Head to iHeartRadio.com/awards to cast votes.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards will air live on Fox starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 1. It will also air with a tape delay at 8 p.m. Pacific Time. Those who don’t have access to cable or broadcast TV are in luck. Several streaming services with live TV carry Fox programming. Additionally, the show will air across iHeartRadio’s stations and on the free iHeart app.

Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images