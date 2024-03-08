French Duo Air Announces Moon Safari Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets

Popular French electronic duo Air is bringing their enthralling Moon Safari Tour to the United States and Canada this fall. They’ll be starting their tour in Vancouver, British Columbia at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in September before wrapping up their Moon Safari Tour at the Moody Amphitheatre in Austin, Texas later in October.

Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

If you think you’ve heard of Moon Safari from Air before, you’d be right. The pair are performing songs from their debut studio album that shares the same name as the tour and fans can’t wait to hear hits like “Sexy Boy” and “Kelly Watch the Stars” all over again.

If you want to see Air live on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Air is currently on the European leg of the Moon Safari Tour, playing in countries like Ireland, Poland, Luxemburg, and more. It’s been a while since the duo has gone on tour and it’s long overdue. They’re one of the freshest performers in space pop and always deliver powerful performances.

Air has great merchandise on sale that has been rolled out with their tour as well. On April 20th, fans can get their hands on an exclusive “Kelly Watch the Stars” limited edition picture disc with two songs on either side.

If you’re interested in seeing Air perform their hit 1998 album in the United States and Canada, act soon. Their European dates have sold quickly and the North American shows are sure to do the same. You can get official tickets for Air directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

09/25 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/27 – Seattle, Washington – Benaroya Hall

09/29 – Los Angeles, California – Orpheum

09/30 – Los Angeles, California – Orpheum

10/02 – San Francisco, California – The Masonic

10/04 – Denver, Colorado – Bellco Theater

10/06 – Minneapolis, Minneapolis – State Theatre

10/08 – Chicago, Illinois – Auditorium Theatre

10/10 – Detroit, Michigan – Fox Theatre

10/12 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Massey Hall

10/13 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Place Bell

10/15 – Boston, Massachusetts – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/17 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Met

10/18 – Washington DC – The Anthem

10/21 – New York, New York – Beacon Theatre

10/24 – Atlanta, Georgia – Tabernacle

10/26 – Miami Beach, Florida – Fillmore Miami Beach

10/29 – Dallas, Texas – Music Hall at Fair Park

10/30 – Austin, Texas – Moody Amphitheatre

FAQs

When do tickets for the Air Moon Safari Tour North American Leg go on sale?

Tickets for all of Air’s North American Moon Safari concerts are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Air Moon Safari Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Air on their latest tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Air Moon Safari Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Air Moon Safari Tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Air Moon Safari tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 8 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Air Moon Safari North American Tour?

It doesn’t look like Air is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for their latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Air’s latest shows for their 2024 North American tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Air Moon Safari North American Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Air Moon Safari Tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Air Moon Safari merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Air Moon Safari North American Tour?

Air hasn’t yet announced who will be their opening act for their North American tour, if they choose to bring one. Check back later for more information.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

