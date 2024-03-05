Air Announces Moon Safari Tour in 2024: Tickets, Dates, and More

French electronic duo Air is taking a look back at their debut album, Moon Safari, which was released back in 1998. The celebratory 25th-anniversary tour will see the band playing Moon Safari in its entirety for fans of the famed space pop album across North America. The pair will also be playing some dates in Europe and the UK, and are not expected to play Moon Safari in its entirety for those dates. No opening acts have been announced.

The next upcoming date on the Air 2024 Tour will be on March 7 in Paris, France at L’Olympia. The Moon Safari Tour is expected to end on October 30 in Austin, Texas at the Moody Amphitheatre.

★ Bringing our Moon Safari Tour to North America after the Summer !



Dates & info :https://t.co/NHBOCoFm88https://t.co/FUqv4I4Iz7



Tickets on sale Friday 03/08 at 10AM local pic.twitter.com/gfUWy1LS2r — AIR (@airofficial) March 5, 2024

Ready to get your tickets to the Air 2024 Tour? Ticketmaster/Live Nation will host a presale event on March 7 at 10:00 am EST until 10:00 pm EST. General on-sale will start on March 8 at 10:00 am EST.

Fans can also get tickets from Stubhub. Stubhub is our top pick for third-party ticketing platforms because they offer the FanProtect Program, which guarantees that all purchases on the platform are protected. No scams, no fake tickets, just the potential to get your tickets to see Air for cheap.

For international fans, pop over to Viagogo to see if any of Air’s international tour dates have sold out.

This could be the last time Air fans will be able to hear Moon Safari live, so don’t wait around to get your tickets!

March 07 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

March 08 – Amsterdam, NL- Paradiso

March 24 – London, UK – London Coliseum

May 30 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

May 31 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

June 02 – Zürich, CH – Unique Moments

June 14 – Barcelona, ES – Sónar Festival

June 21 – Rome, IT – Roma Summer Fest

June 22 – Ferrara, IT – Summer Vibez

June 24 – Paris, FR – Philharmonie de Paris

June 26 – Leeds, UK – The Piece Hall, Halifax

June 27 – Southampton, UK – Guildhall Square

June 30 – Dublin, IE – Trinity College

July 05 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

July 09 – Cascais, PT – CoolJazz 2024

July 16 – Luxembourg, LU – neimënster

July 18 – Ghent, BE – Gent Jazz Festival

July 21 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle Spandau

July 23 – Vienna, AT – Wien Metastadt Open Air

September 25 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

September 27 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall *

September 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum *

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum *

October 02 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

October 04 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theater *

October 06 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre *

October 08 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

October 10 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

October 12 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall *

October 13 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell *

October 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

October 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met *

October 18 – Washington DC – The Anthem *

October 21 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre *

October 24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle *

October 26 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach *

October 29 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park *

October 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheatre *

*full Moon Safari set

