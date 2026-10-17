5 Solo Hits That Prove These Artists Were Bigger Than the Bands That Made Them Famous

Part of what makes bands so incredibly fun to watch and listen to is that, in their purest form, they’re the sum of all their parts. No one person ever truly carries an ensemble, as even successful solo artists typically have a backing band to support their singing or playing. But sometimes, one band member steps out into a solo venture—either temporarily or not—and proves that their “part” in the “sum of all parts” theory is undeniably substantial and chock-full of star power. These five solo hits by musicians who became famous in other rock bands are perfect examples of this musical phenomenon.

“Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

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Before Stevie Nicks became the tambourine-wielding frontwoman of Fleetwood Mac, she was a struggling folk-rock artist and one-half of the duo Buckingham Nicks, which had recently been dropped from their label. Fleetwood Mac gave Nicks the opportunity at stardom she had always wanted, but solo hits like “Edge Of Seventeen” proved that she was destined for it the whole time, Fleetwood Mac or not.

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“The Boys Of Summer” by Don Henley

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Don Henley became famous as the singing drummer for The Eagles—and understandably so. However, he was no slouch as a solo artist, as proven by his classic rock hit “The Boys Of Summer”. Though we should note that Tom Petty indirectly played a role in Henley landing this song, as Petty’s guitarist, Mike Campbell, originally wrote the song for Petty, who rejected it. One man’s trash, as they say.

“Rocky Mountain Way” by Joe Walsh

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Between rising to fame as a member of The James Gang in the late 1960s and becoming one of the best-known guitarists of all time as a member of The Eagles starting in the mid-70s, Joe Walsh released some incredible solo work that proved that he was an asset to these bands and not the other way around. Ironically, “Rocky Mountain Way”, one of his best, came immediately after his split from James Gang.

“Band On The Run” by Wings

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As a former member of The Beatles, the de facto blueprint for all bands everywhere, Paul McCartney had a lot to prove to the world. Wings’ mega hit “Band On The Run” was McCartney’s way of saying, “Look, it wasn’t just the otherworldly magic of The Beatles. It was because of me, too.” Considering this was just one of many hits McCartney would win over the next several decades, we’d say he did an excellent job proving his point.

“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne

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Ozzy Osbourne’s career was a tumultuous one, ranging from soaring highs to devastating lows. These intense turnarounds from low to high were not only a testament to Osbourne’s endurance but also thrilling comebacks that cemented themselves in the classic rock canon. “Crazy Train”, Osbourne’s lead single off his solo debut post-split from Black Sabbath, showed the world that the Prince of Darkness had no plans of relinquishing his throne.

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