Singer-songwriter ballads were all over the radio in 1975; it was honestly a great year for that particular niche. And if you were alive in 1975, I bet you still remember the following three ballads easily. They still sound so powerful after all these years.

“If You See Her, Say Hello” by Bob Dylan from ‘Blood On The Tracks’

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“And though our separation, it pierced me to the heart / She still lives inside of me, we’ve never been apart.”

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Nobody’s surprised to see Bob Dylan here, and likewise, few would be surprised to see “If You See Her, Say Hello” on this list. This track has been picked apart and interpreted in a few different ways over the years. Dylan said that this song about lost love wasn’t rooted in his own experience but rather that he was interested in “putting in images that defy time – yesterday, today and tomorrow.” Some fans believe this track is autobiographical regardless. Either way, “If You See Her, Say Hello” remains one of Dylan’s most memorable tunes from his 70s era.

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“Rainy day lovers don’t lie when they tell you they’ve been down there, too / Rainy day people don’t mind if you cry on a tear or two.”

Gordon Lightfoot’s “Rainy Day People” is one of his biggest hits, and I can certainly see why. It’s a unique tune about empathy and grasping other people’s difficulties in life. “Rainy Day People” topped the Easy Listening chart in the US and reached No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“At Seventeen” by Janis Ian from ‘Between The Lines’

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“When dreams were all they gave for free / To ugly duckling girls like me.”

Odes to being a young outcast haven’t gone out of style since the 1970s, but nobody did it quite as Janis Ian did with “At Seventeen”. This entry on our list of singer-songwriter ballads from 1975 is a vulnerable and honest depiction of what it’s like to be a loser in high school, but Ian sings with such sympathy and understanding that it’s less of a stiff middle finger to high school bullies and more of an anthem for outcasts. Listeners resonated with it, and “At Seventeen” made it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also earned the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance the following year.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns