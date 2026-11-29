Some bands you just know. You’re just certain that their music will be playing on radio stations for the rest of human history. Maybe the songs will be broadcast via microchips in people’s brains—but the songs will be playing all the same.

That’s just what we wanted to highlight here. We wanted to explore three songs by the classic rock band The Eagles that we know will be playing for folks well into the future. Indeed, these are three Eagles songs we know we’ll hear on classic rock radio forever.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Desperado” from ‘Desperado’ (1973)

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This song creates a mood unlike any other. When you put it on, you’re suddenly transported to a smoky bar. There’s a piano against one wall, and a sad, sole fella is sitting at it, playing a few chords. He sings through the blue-grey smoke of his last cigarette. Somehow, though, you know the words, too. You begin to sing along with him. Yes, “Desperado” is on both of your tongues. These are the images your mind conjures whenever this classic hits the airwaves. And that’s why it will be playing forever.

“Hotel California” from ‘Hotel California’ (1976)

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Perhaps more than any song by the Los Angeles-born band, “Hotel California” has become synonymous with The Eagles. The track warns whoever hears it: Beware what’s beyond those hills. Beware your desire for fame. Beware everything. Indeed, this warning makes for an incredible rock track. No matter what year it is, it rings true. Human beings always want more. Fame, adoration, money. But once you get to those places—you can never leave. That’s the lesson “Hotel California” tells us, which is why people will be playing it forever.

“Take It Easy” from ‘Eagles’ (1972)

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Being alive is hard. At least, it often takes a lot of hard work. But at the end of the day, most people just want to relax. Yes, they want to take it easy. And that’s exactly why this song resonates with so many people and has for so long. For the rest of time, we would guess, human beings will be putting this song at the end of the day to take a load off. Why? It’s just human nature! We love to take things easy when we can. And Eagles knew it well.

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images