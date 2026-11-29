From his 1957 debut, Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar, to the last album he released during his lifetime, American IV: The Man Comes Around, to the many posthumous releases that have come out since, Johnny Cash’s musical catalogue is an impressively vast collection of songs, both ones he wrote and ones he didn’t. These five potential covers, however, never happened while the Man in Black was still around, and we certainly wish that they could have.

“Waiting Around To Die” by Townes Van Zandt

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Johnny Cash shares a similar melancholiness with Townes Van Zandt, a fellow singer-songwriter who never shied away from the real (and sad) parts of life. Cash’s version of Van Zandt’s “Waiting Around To Die” would have surely had a great deal of authority, coming from Cash’s booming baritone. Moreover, the desolate subject matter would’ve fit right in with other songs from Cash’s catalogue.

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“They’re Hanging Me Tonight” by Marty Robbins

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It’s hard to imagine anyone but Marty Robbins singing Marty Robbins. But we could definitely hear Johnny Cash doing a cover version of “They’re Hanging Me Tonight”. Dropped down in Cash’s register and delivered with that distinctive gruffness, one might wonder if the narrator really regretted the actions that put him on death row or if he would’ve done it again, given the opportunity.

“Clay Pigeons” by Blaze Foley

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In a similar vein as Townes Van Zandt is the Texan singer-songwriter’s colleague and friend, Blaze Foley. Many people have covered Foley’s classic track, “Clay Pigeons”, and with good reason. The song is straightforward in composition and deeply poignant in lyricism. You could absolutely imagine Cash on the back of a Greyhound bus, smoking cigarettes next to a “lady with two or three kids.”

“Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)” by John Prine

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Speaking of artists who have covered Blaze Foley, John Prine would have been another great cover option for Johnny Cash. A song like “Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)” has just enough downcast imagery and undeniable room for hope to fit into Cash’s discography. Not to mention, the final notes of the line “your very own chain of sorrow” would sound incredible in a low register like Cash’s.

“Sugar Mountain” by Neil Young

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Finally, we wish we could’ve heard Johnny Cash sing Neil Young’s underrated deep cut “Sugar Mountain”. While the lyrics aren’t necessarily what we imagine when we think of Cash, we’d argue that this is exactly what would make the cover so incredible. Young’s track is all about the disillusionment of aging. If Cash sang that with his world-weary, slightly warbling baritone of the country star in his older years, the song would take on a much darker, even sadder tone.

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