Music of the mid-to-late 1960s was often campy, coquettish, courageous, or a fun mix of the three, which inevitably led to a wellspring of feel-good music from this musical era. Even decades later, these songs have a way of lifting our spirits and rattling around in our heads long after the needle lifts. That’s especially true of these four feel-good rock songs from 1966.

“These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra

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We’ll start this list with a 1966 song that might require a bit of a disclaimer, as Nancy Sinatra was more pop than rock. But to acknowledge the iconic bass guitar intro and grooving backing band, we’ll say “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” qualifies. It certainly does when one thinks of songs that all baby boomers can still sing along to, bouncy, descending bass lines included.

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“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris

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When we think of singing along to rock ‘n’ roll music, we often imagine there to be more vocals than guitar. But it doesn’t have to be this way, as proven by The Surfaris’ “Wipe Out”. Almost every baby boomer (and indeed, plenty of younger-generation folks) can still sing along to this classic surf-rock guitar melody. And it doesn’t take much to memorize the lyrics in this case, as it’s just “wipe out.” However, it might take a bit of practice to get your kooky surfer laugh just right.

“Wild Thing” by The Troggs

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“Wild Thing” is among the most memorable guitar riffs of all time, right up there with “Smoke On The Water” and “Bad To The Bone”. The Troggs’ lick is the lick you think of when conjuring guitar melodies from the late 1960s. Although The Troggs weren’t the first ones to put out “Wild Thing” (that was the American band The Wild Ones), the British band’s version is by far the most popular and recognizable.

“And Your Bird Can Sing” by The Beatles

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Finally, we have a defiant track from The Beatles’ 1966 Revolver, “And Your Bird Can Sing”. The track opens with harmonizing guitars reminiscent of what The Rambling Brothers would be doing in a handful of years. In true Beatles fashion, the track is full of singalong-able melodies and harmonies that make it hard to resist chiming in. “Tell me that you’ve got everything you want, and your bird can sing / But you don’t get me, you don’t get me.”

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns