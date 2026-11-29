In the history of popular music, there have been plenty of songs that were done by another artist before they eventually had a moment. Just take “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” or “I Will Always Love You”. Both phenomenal songs, done by songwriters before their hitmakers got a hold of them. Here are a few 90s country songs that were originally recorded by somebody else.

“Fancy” by Reba McEntire

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Before Reba found herself a signature song with “Fancy” in 1991, Bobbie Gentry gave the song a spin herself in 1969. She took it into the Top 40 on Billboard and did so while making a powerful statement about feminism.

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“To Make You Feel My Love” by Garth Brooks

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This is one of those songs that can be sung by just about anyone and sound sincere, even if you’re not a fan of 90s country music. Even though there are beloved versions by Brooks, Billie Joel, and Adele, the first to record the song was actually Bob Dylan in 1997. Brooks released his version of the song in 1998 with the soundtrack Hope Floats.

“Blue” by LeAnn Rimes

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LeAnn Rimes might have had a hit with the song “Blue” when she was 13, but before she recorded her version, the song was originally recorded by Bill Mack, who also wrote it. As he told TheTrucker.com, it didn’t take him long to complete “Blue”.

“…Although I wasn’t watching the clock, the melody and lyrics came to me in a completed form within 15 minutes. My wife at the time said, ‘That’s the best song I’ve ever heard! You need to record it as soon as you can!’”

“My Maria” by Brooks & Dunn

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Similar to “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes, “My Maria” was released by one of its songwriters, B. W. Stevenson, in 1973. It actually did pretty well, becoming a top 10 pop hit back in the day. When Brooks & Dunn put out their version, they took it to No. 1, country style. The duo also won a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Vocal Group or Duo because of this song. In 2019, they even took it back and re-recorded “My Maria” with Thomas Rhett for the album Reboot.

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