Don’t you just hate when everything seems to go wrong, one after another, all in the span of one day? When the issues keep piling up, it feels like nothing can make you feel better. Fortunately, music has a very special ability to uplift the spirits of even the most down-and-out. Let’s take a look at a few Top 40 hits from the year 1967 that can pull anyone out of a funk.

“Happy Together” by The Turtles from ‘Happy Together’

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This infectious, anthemic, and uplifting tune from The Turtles never fails to put a smile on my face. “Happy Together” might just be the most memorable psychedelic pop song to hit the airwaves in 1967. And that’s saying something, considering that year was when psychedelia absolutely exploded in the mainstream.

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“Happy Together” by The Turtles was a No. 1 hit on both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Cash Box Top 100 chart in the US.

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin from ‘I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You’

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Feel disrespected? Boss on your buns about something at work? A bad day can be made into a terrible day when you feel disrespected. Fortunately, Aretha Franklin’s powerful voice and Otis Redding’s ultra-relatable lyrics about demanding respect might be what you need to feel empowered. Or, at the very least, understood.

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin was an enormous hit in 1967. The soulful track peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 10 on the UK Singles chart.

“Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock from ‘Incense And Peppermints’

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This pure psychedelic tune from Strawberry Alarm Clock is a bit of a self-indulgent entry, considering I tend to listen to it when I’m in a bad mood. But there’s no way I’m alone there. “Incense And Peppermints” certainly resonated with listeners in 1967. The sunshine pop jam made it to the top of the Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 charts that year. I think it’s more than worthy of a spot on our list of Top 40 hits from 1967 that can pull anyone out of a bad day, don’t you?

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