5 Songs George Harrison Wrote or Co-Wrote With, and For, Ringo Starr Solo Projects During the 1970s

By the time the Beatles split in 1970, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were already collaborating together, along with Paul McCartney and John Lennon, on assorted solo projects. By May of 1970, Starr appeared on Harrison’s third solo album, All Things Must Pass, playing on “Wah-Wah,” “My Sweet Lord,” and others.



Some of Harrison’s collaborations on Starr songs were uncredied, like the 1971 hit “It Don’t Come Easy,” which the former co-wrote and produced, and “Back off Bugaloo” (later co-credited to Harrison in 2017). In 1973, Harrison’s name was all over Starr’s 1973 album Ringo, as a writer and co-writer on three tracks and again with another contribution to Ringo’s Rotogravure in 1976.



During the 1980s, Harrison produced Starr’s eight solo album Stop and Smell the Roses, and wrote the track “Wrack My Brain.” Alongside McCartney and wife Linda, they also collaborated on the 1981 single “All Those Years Ago,” a tribute to Lennon, a year afer his death. Starr and Harrison also peformed of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” at the Prince’s Trust Concert in 1987. That year, Starr also added some drums to Harrison’s album Cloud Nine.



Along with McCartney and Yoko Ono, Harrison and Starr worked on The Beatles Anthology project (1995–1996), recording “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” In 1998, three year’s before Harrison’s death, he also played guitar on “King of Broken Hearts” and “I’ll Be Fine Anywhere” from Starr’s album, Vertical Man.

“Back Off Boogaloo” (1972)

Written by George Harrison (credited since 2017) and Ringo Starr

Shortly after Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh shows in 1971, he and Starr recorded “Back Off Boogaloo” during a friendly session in London. The non-album single was a follow up single to Starr’s hit “It Don’t Come Easy”—also co-written and produced by Harrison. “Back off Boogaloo” went to No. 2. in the UK and Canada and peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Though Harrison produced the track and co-wrote it he wasn’t credited on it for another 45 years in 2017.



Back off, boogaloo

Whatcha think you’re gonna do?

I gotta flash right from the start



Wake up, meat head

Don’t pretend that you are dead

Get yourself up off the cart



Get yourself together now

And give me somethin’ tasty

Everything you try to do

You know it sure sounds wasted

“Photograph” (1973)

Written by George Harrison and Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr’s third solo album, Ringo, was a Beatles of sorts. John Lennon penned and sang on the opening “I’m the Greatest,” while Paul and Linda McCartney wrote and appear on the track “Six O’Clock.” The latter marked the first time Starr and McCartney worked together since the Beatles’ split in 1970.



On the album, Harrison also wrote or co-wrote three tracks, including the gentler plea to a lot love, “Photograph.”



Every time I see your face

It reminds me of the places we used to go

But all I got is a photograph

And I realize you’re not coming back anymore



I thought I’d make it the day you went away

But I can’t make it

Till you come home again to stay



I can’t get used to living here

While my heart is broke, my tears I cried for you

I want you here to have and hold

As the years go by and we grow old and grey



Along with the Beatles’ contribtions, Ringo featured a greater all-star band of special guests, including Marc Bolan, Harry Nilsson, Martha Reeves, Billy Preston, the Band’s Robbie Robertson, Garth Hudson, Levon Helm, Rick Danko, and more.

“Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond)” (1973)

Written by George Harrison

The only song Harrison penned on his own for Ringo, “Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond)” is roused by Irish-folk and sea shanty-inspired melodies. It was written while Harrison was on vacation in Ireland with his then-wife Pattie Boyd.



It’s sunshine life for me

If I could get away from this cloud over me

Seems to just follow me around

It’s sunshine life for me

If I could get away from this cloud over me

Seems to just follow me around



There’s a good life I had for free

When you’re out in the country

That’s what I could use

If I could get away there soon



It’s sunshine life for me

If I could get away from this cloud over me

Seems to just follow me around

“You and Me Babe” (1973)

Written by George Harrison and Mal Evans

Harrison and Mal Evans, the Beatles’ longtime aide and a personal assistant to Starr, also co-wrote the closing “You and Me Babe” for Ringo. The song is Starr’s farewell to the end of the album.



For you and me, babe, it’s time that we part



And between you, babe, I gave you my heart

For these few moments, I wish we could start at the top again

For me and you, babe, it’s the end of our date

Me and the band, babe, all thought it was great



To entertain you, but it’s getting late, and it’s time to leave

Now I wanna tell you the pleasure really was mine

Yes, I had a good time singing and drinking some wine

And when the sun sets in the sky, and you close your sleepy eyes



Starr’s outro is a spoken word roll call of thank yous to the Beatles and other contributors.



Well, it’s the end of the night, and I’d just like to say thank you to everyone involved in this piece of plastic we’re making

Good old Jim Keltner, Klaus Voorman, Nicky Hopkins, George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Richard Perry, for producing this masterpiece, Bill Schnee, ever smiling, ever loving

Vini Ponciedo and all his other friends and everybody else who joined in and helped us on this wonderful record

So it’s a big good night from your friends and mine, Ringo Starr

“I’ll Still Love You” (1976)

Written by George Harrison

In 1976, Harrison contributed “I’ll Still Love You” (previously titled “Whenever” and “When Every Song Is Sung”) to Starr for his fifth album Ringo’s Rotogravure. Harrison initially recorded the song during his sessions for All Things Must Pass, but it never made the cut. He also wanted to give the song to Welsh singer Shirley Bassey, who already had a hit with her cover of the Beatles’ “Something” in 1970, and gave it a test run with Ronnie Spector, Cilla Black, Mary Hopkin and Leon and Mary Russell, a few years before Starr took it on.



When every song is sung

When every bell’s been rung

When every picture’s hung

I’ll still love you

When every wind has blown

When every seed is sown

When everything is known

Then I’ll still love you



You know I’ll love you

Yes, I will

You know I’ll love you, love you, love you

Always will until



When every soul is free

When every eye can see

When people all agree

Then I’ll still love you



Harrison was not pleased with Starr’s final arrangement of “I’ll Still Love You” on the album, and threatened to sue him, but both settled the matter privately.

