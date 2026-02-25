‘American Idol’ Alum Taken Into Custody Over Dispute of $2 Train Ticket

Former American Idol finalist Dimitrius Graham was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday for trespassing. Chasing his dream of becoming an established singer, Graham first appeared during season 17 of American Idol. Making it through Hollywood Week and the Hawaii Round, the singer found his way into the Top 10 thanks to covering hits like Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” While still trying to break into the industry, Graham made headlines after a video of his being arrested on the LA Metro spread online.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the video, which was shared by Graham on his Instagram account, the singer is shown being detained by two cops. The singer said, “Get off of me. I’m a citizen. Why are you touching me? Why are you pushing me? Okay, I’m trying to go upstairs guys to go buy a tap card and they’re actually grabbing me and pulling on me and they’re grabbing me.”

At one point, Graham even advised the person filming the incident to tag him when sharing it online. Fans rushed to Graham’s defense, writing, “No worse feeling in the world than being cuffed unjustly. So sad.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Singer Charged in Wife’s Death]

Dimitrius Graham Taken Into Custody Over $2 Ticket

While gaining support from fans, law enforcement revealed to TMZ that Graham was acting erratically when they approached. When politely asked to exit the Metro, the singer supposedly declined, suggesting that he was being “racially profiled.”

The entire incident started when Graham couldn’t produce a Metro ticket that cost less than $2. Although stating that he bought a ticket, he could not show it due to his phone dying. Sharing another update, the singer, who was no longer in custody, claimed that he not only lost a veneer but also endured a fractured wrist from the police officers.

Although criticizing the police officers for how they handled the situation, Graham wondered if they “wouldn’t be so mad” if the government paid them better.

Aside from his legal troubles, Graham made a resurgence in 2025 when auditions for season 27 of The Voice. Joining Michael Bublé’s team, the singer was ultimately eliminated during the Battle Rounds.

For Graham, the arrest marks yet another twist in a career that has already seen its share of ups and downs. Whether this moment hurts or helps his path forward will play out in the months ahead.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)