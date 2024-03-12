5 Songs You Didn’t Know Barbra Streisand Wrote

When Barbra Streisand left her home in Brooklyn, New York at 16, she was determined to get on stage as an actress. With no permanent home at first, Streisand lived with friends’ and carried around an army cot for sleeping before moving into a small apartment in the Theater District in Manhattan. Taking on whatever jobs she could find, Streisand eventually landed a weekly gig singing as an opening act for late comedian Phyllis Diller for $125 a week.



“I knew it since I was 7 years old,” said Streisand on her destiny in an interview with 60 Minutes in 1991. “It just had to be. There was no other way for me.”



By 1963, Streisand appeared on the Judy Garland Show for their duet of “Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy” and released her debut album The Barbra Streisand Album, which received five Grammy nominations and won two: Album of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance. Just five years later, Streisand starred in her first of nearly 20, Funny Girl, and picked up the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Videos by American Songwriter

American singer and actress Barbra Streisand, 1965. (Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In the years that followed, Streisand also starredin Hello, Dolly! (1969), What’s Up, Doc? (1972), and The Way We Were (1973) before writing and producing several songs on the soundtrack for A Star is Born, which earned her another Oscar.



By the early ’80s, Streisand starred in, co-written, co-produced, and directed the 1983 film Yentl, and went on to direct the 1991 Oscar-nominated drama The Prince of Tides and The Mirror Has Two Faces in 1996.



Throughout her career, Streisand has released 36 albums, 11 which topped the Billboard 200, icnluding People (1964), The Way We Were (1974), Guilty (1980), and The Broadway Album (1985), along with hits “The Way We Were,” “Evergreen,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” and “Woman in Love,” which all went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

[RELATED: Top 10 Barbra Streisand Songs]

In a career spanning more than 60 years, Streisand also had a hand in writing a number of her songs. Here’s a look behind just five songs Streisand wrote from the mid-1970s through ’90s.

1. “By the Way” (1975)

Written by Barbra Streisand and Rupert Holmes

Streisand’s 17th release Lazy Afternoon features covers of Stevie Wonder‘s “You and I,” Libby Holman’s “Moanin’ Low,” and the Four Tops’ “Shake Me, Wake Me (When It’s Over).” On the album, she also co-wrote one song, “By the Way,” marking her first songwriting credit.



By the way, did I hear you say

If some night, I seem too lonely

You would stay

Oh, and by the way



Have I told you yet that only recently

He moved out on me

Took the towels we stole

From some motel in Tennessee

He was gone long before he really left

I knew it



By the way, he began to say

Love takes time, I’m in a hurry

Anyway, that’s all yesterday

Let’s get back to us

Why worry?

2. “Lost Inside of You” (1976)

Written by Leon Russell and Barbra Streisand

The soundtrack for A Star is Born also featured two songs co-written by Streisand who also produced the album with Phil Ramone. Comprable to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s “Shallow” from the 2018 A Star is Born remake, “Lost Inside of You” reveals the intense and rocky love between Kris Kristofferson, who plays rock star John Norman Howard, and Streisand’s Esther in the 1976 version. The film was based on the original 1937 movie starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, which was later adapted into a musical with Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954.

Time has come again

And love is in the wind

Like some music in a dream

You made them all come true

When you came inside of my life

Now I’m lost

Inside of you

Lost in the music

And lost in your eyes

3. “Evergreen” (1976)

Written by Barbra Streisand and Paul Williams

Co-written with Paul Williams and sung as a duet with Kristofferson, the love theme from A Star is Born, “Evergreen” marked Streisand’s second No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, following “The Way We Were” in 1974.

[RELATED: 5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First]

“She sat down and played on a guitar, the melody for ‘Evergreen’ that she’d written,” said Williams in 2007 of working on “Evergreen” with Streisand. “It was just such a beautiful melody. I said, ‘There’s your love song. There’s the big love song.’ I asked her for the melody. She put it on tape for me, and I took it home. I actually wrote that as the last thing, which I think bothered her. But all the Kris Kristofferson stuff was the first thing up on the shoot schedule. So I wrote the songs for Kris first.”



Williams added, “I actually wrote those first two lines in the opposite order. I wrote ‘Love, fresh as the morning air, love soft as an easy chair.’ I called Barbra as I was getting on a plane to go on tour with Olivia Newton-John. … I called her and said, ‘You know what, flip those two first lines, because it sings better.’ ‘Love, soft as an easy chair, love, fresh as the morning air.’ ‘Morning’ sang better at that point in the song. And I remember saying to Barbra, ‘They’ll probably laugh us out of the theaters for starting a love song with a line about a chair, but I think it works better that way.’ And I think it was the biggest-selling soundtrack album ever at that time, and of course the song won the triple crown: the Oscar, the Grammy, and the Golden Globe.”

Love, soft as an easy chair

Love, fresh as the morning air

One love that is shared by two

I have found with you



Like a rose under the April snow

I was always certain love would grow

Love ageless and evergreen

Seldom seen by two



You and I will make each night a first

Every day a beginning

Spirits rise and their dance is unrehearsed

They warm and excite us

‘Cause we have the brightest love

The song earned Streisand her second Academy Award for Best Original Song, making her the first woman to win an Oscar as a composer. “Evergreen” also won a Grammy Award for Song of the Year and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

4. “Wet” (1979)

Written by Barbra Streisand, Sue Sheridan, David Wolfert

Streisand’s 21st album Wet was a semi-concept album centering around water and featured the No. 1 hit “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” a duet with late disco singer Donna Summer. The title track, co-written by Streisand, continued the aqueous theme describing the coldness, and wetness, of kisses and tears of love.

Wet is rain

Rain is clean and new

New is the morning and morning dew

Wet is a kiss that touches you

Wet is sea

Sea is mysterious blue

Blue is for sadness

And sad is for crying

Tears are wet too



Would you share these things with me

Dance in the rain

Drift with the sea

And let the tears fall as they wade

5. “I Finally Found Someone” (1996)

Written by Barbra Streisand, Bryan Adams, Robert John “Mutt” Lange, Marvin Hamlisch

The theme song from the 1996 romantic comedy The Mirror Has Two Faces, starring Barbra Streisand, who als directed the film, and Jeff Bridges, “I Finally Found Someone” went to No. 2 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart and No. 8 on the Hot 100. Performed as a duet between Streisand and co-writer Bryan Adams, and arranged by David Foster, the song plays over the closing credits of the film.



“I wrote the love theme, the main love theme, then Marvin [Hamlisch]wrote a bridge to it, and that was going to be our song,” said Streisand in 1996. “Then David Foster had the idea that I should sing the duet with Bryan Adams. Bryan played our track and heard me humming and fell in love with this little theme that I wrote and then he and his producer Mutt Lange wrote a counter melody based on the track that I sent him, and they wrote the lyrics.”

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Jeff Bridges Wrote]

Streisand added, “I don’t think his record company wanted him [Adams] to sing with me, because I’m more traditional, and I haven’t had a hit since I don’t know when.”



“I Finally Found Someone” was Streisand’s first Top 10 hit in nearly a decade and her first gold single since “Guilty,” the title track of her 22nd album, which was written by the Bee Gees‘ Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibbs and earned her a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Duo or Group.

I finally found someone

Who knocks me off my feet

I finally found the one

Who makes me feel complete

It started over coffee

We started out as friends

It’s funny how from simple things

The best things begin

This time is different la la la la

It’s all because of you la la la la

It’s better than it’s ever been

‘Cause we can talk it through

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images