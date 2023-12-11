Bret Michaels and Chris Janson Set to Bring Big Rock ‘n’ Roll Energy to ‘CMT Crossroads’

CMT Crossroads brings artists from different genres together on one stage. The next installment of the show will feature country hitmaker Chris Janson and Poison frontman Bret Michaels. The two will swap songs and stories while bringing all the rock and roll energy fans can handle.

CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels and Chris Janson will premiere next Wednesday (December 20) on CMT. The show starts at 9p/8c p.m. Then, CMT will run an immediate encore of the show starting at 10p/9c. However, that won’t be the only way to watch the show.

The new Crossroads episode will go to CMT.com and CMT VOD on Thursday (December 21). Then, it will air on Saturday, December 23 at 12p/11c on CMT. It will also air the next day at 8p/7c on MTV Live. It will be back on MTV live on December 27 at 8p/7c. Finally, it will air on CMT Music on December 30 and 31 at 9p/8c and 8p/7c respectively.

During the show, fans will get to see Janson and Michaels swap songs. Janson will perform “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” and “Your Mama Don’t Dance.” Michaels will perform “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and “Buy Me a Boat.”

Chris Janson and Bret Michaels Talk Crossroads

Both stars talked about the previously-recorded set in a press release.

“CMT Crossroads with my friend Chris Janson was a bucket list and nothing but a good time,” said Michaels. “We brought nothing but hits and an absolute game-changer of fun, big energy, and what may be the biggest, rowdiest, and most good-time lovin’ fans. This will be a music history-making event,” he added. “Get ready for your chance to see Chris & I on my Parti-Gras Mardi-Gras 2024 Tour.”

Janson added, “This Crossroads is pure rock and roll. What a blast to do this with a hero and friend. Bret Michaels. Two good buddies, having nothing but a good time, literally. Tune in and turn it up.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT