Bret Michaels Shares Health Update, Image from Hosptial After Latest Concert

Former Poison frontman Bret Michaels had to cancel a show on Saturday (December 16) due to illness. In recent posts, the legendary rocker gave an explanation as well as an update on his health. Additionally, Michaels shared a set of photos from the weekend including a candid shot of him in a hospital bed.

Michaels was set to take the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday. However, hours before the show, his team announced that he had to reschedule due to health concerns. “Due to illness of several members of the band and crew of Bret Michaels Band, tonight’s show at Mohegan Sun Arena is being rescheduled to Friday, February 9, 2024,” the post read. “Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled show date.”

Later that day, Michaels took to social media to give an update on his health. Additionally, he explained to fans why he had to reschedule Saturday’s concert. “Last night at del Lago Resort & Casino, the fans could not have been better and more understanding as I was having a struggle with dehydration and my diabetes all day from being under the weather,” he began. Then, Michaels told fans he tested negative for COVID twice.

“I mustered up every bit of energy to do the show and leave it all on the stage. Immediately following the show, I went to the hospital,” he added. “The staff, doctors, nurses, and all of the frontline workers could not have been better. Honestly, their combination of professionalism and great personalities—as sick and dehydrated as I was feeling was unbelievable.”

Then, Michaels apologized for having to reschedule Saturday’s concert. “But, we have moved it to an incredible night right before the Super Bowl in Mohegan Sun at the arena,” he added.

Michaels will be on the road again after Christmas. His next scheduled show is in Hot Springs, Arkansas’ Oaklawn Park on December 30. Then, he’ll take another short break until his next show on January 26 at Ford Park in Beaumont, Texas on January 26.

