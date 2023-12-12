Poison’s Bret Michaels Says Teaming With Country Star Chris Janson for ‘CMT Crossroads’ Was on His “Bucket List”

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has teamed up with contemporary country star Chris Janson for the latest installment of CMT Crossroads. The episode is set to premiere next Wednesday, December 20, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on CMT.

The show will feature Michaels and Janson joining forces to collaborate on each other’s well-known tunes. Among the Poison songs performed during the episode are the classic originals “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Talk Dirty to Me,” as well as a rendition of the 1972 Loggins & Messina smash “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” with which the hair-metal band also scored a hit in 1988.

The Janson tunes performed on the show include “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and “Buy Me a Boat.”

“CMT Crossroads with my friend Chris Janson was a bucket list and nothing but a good time,” Michaels said in a press statement. “We brought nothing but hits and an absolute game-changer of fun, big energy and what may be the biggest, rowdiest & most good-time lovin’ fans. This will be a music history-making event so tune in December 20th.”

Janson added, “This Crossroads is pure rock and roll. What a blast to do this with a hero and friend, Bret Michaels. Two good buddies, having nothing but a good time, literally. Tune in, and turn it up!”

The CMT Crossroads taping marked the first time Michaels and Janson collaborated on stage together. That being said, it likely won’t be the last, as Michaels revealed that Janson will be taking part in the 2024 edition of his Parti-Gras Tour.

Following the premiere of Michaels’ and Janson’s CMT Crossroads episode, an encore screening of the show will air immediately afterward, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The episode also will be available on CMT.com and CMT VOD starting on Thursday, December 21. Subsequent airings are scheduled over the course of the following week or two on CMT, MTV Live, and CMT Music.

Michaels and Janson both have a variety of tour dates lined up in the coming months. You can purchase Michaels tickets here and Janson tickets here.