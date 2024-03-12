John Fogerty Announces New US & European Tour Dates in 2024

If you’re an American or European fan of the famed Creedence Clearwater Revival, you might just have a chance to see the band’s former frontman John Fogerty perform live this year. Fogerty’s current Celebration Tour has been going strong, and additional US and European dates have been added to the tour. Fogerty will be accompanied by his sons’ band Heart Har for all of the tour dates, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers will also be joining for select tour dates.

“George and I have done shows together before but for years we’ve talked about doing a full tour together,” said Forgerty in a press release. “This summer we decided [that] time is short, we better do this now!”

The next leg of the John Fogerty 2024 Tour will start on June 2 in Simpsonville, South Carolina at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park. The tour will close on September 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Utah State Fair (without support from George Thorogood).

Tickets for this tour will go on sale on March 15 at 10:00 am local time. There are some presale events going on right now as well through Ticketmaster/Live Nation. Fans can also get down on tour packages and VIP tickets through Ticketmaster.

As always, we recommend that European fans take a look at tickets through Viagogo for the best deals. If you missed the presale event, we recommend checking out Stubhub, too. Stubhub is a great resource for finding last-minute tickets or tickets to shows that have already sold out, so it’s definitely worth trying your luck.

Tickets won’t last long for the John Fogerty 2024 Tour. Get yours before it’s too late!

June 2 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

June 4 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

June 5 – Raleigh, NC – Ted Hat Amphitheater

June 7 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 8 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

June 9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

June 12 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

June 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 16 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

June 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 20 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood Music Center

July 12 – Weert, Netherlands – Bospop Festival 2024 (without George Thorogood)

July 13 – Zottegem, Belgium – Rock Zottegem 2024 (without George Thorogood)

July 16 – Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival (without George Thorogood)

July 18 – Saint Julien en Genevois, France – Guitar en Scene (without George Thorogood)

August 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (without George Thorogood)

September 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fair (without George Thorogood)

Photo by Theo Wargo

