Barbra Streisand’s Eagerly-Awaited ‘Release Me 2’ Now Available with New “Be Aware” Lyric Video Ft. Burt Bacharach

On August 6, the iconic Barbra Streisand shares a new collection of 10 previously unreleased sublime studio performances, Release Me 2 on Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings. Recorded over the course of her astounding six-decade career, this hand-selection collection of songs captures the spirit of Streisand’s enduring artistry.

“Earlier this year, I had the chance to look through vaults, collecting previously unreleased songs for my new album,” Streisand shared in a message on social media. To celebrate the highly-anticipated release, the artist shared an animated lyric video for the song, “Be Aware”—directed by Elyse Kelly.

Throughout her career, Streisand’s passionate social activism has been a driving force in her art and life. “Be Aware,” by the celebrated songwriting team of Burt Bacharach & Hal David, was written at Streisand’s request, to reflect the plight of world hunger and homeless children. A never before released studio version was recorded to establish the arrangement for Streisand’s appearance on Bacharach’s 1971 television special. Produced by Burt Bacharach & Barbra Streisand, “Be Aware” was recorded in 1971 and mixed in 2021.

In June, Streisand shared “I’d Want It To Be You” from the album—a duet with Willie Nelson. Initially intended for her 2014 project, Partners, the song was still a work-in-progress when the release date approached. Produced by Walter Afanasieff & Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, “I’d Want It To Be You” was recorded in 2014 and again in 2020. Streisand’s soaring vocal range adds a theatric-tinge to Nelson’s steady storytelling.