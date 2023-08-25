5 Songs You Didn’t Know Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings Wrote That Were Covered by Other Artists

Gillian Welch may have been born in New York and raised in Los Angeles, but her musical soul is completely Appalachian. Although her parents were writers for “The Carol Burnett Show,” Welch was fascinated by The Carter Family and other traditional bluegrass and traditional country artists.

About the same time Welch was soaking in country music, her future musical partner Dave Rawlings was growing up fishing and hunting crawfish in his Rhode Island, where he spent time analyzing the lyrics of songs by Kenny Rogers, Charlie Rich, and similar artists, according to press reports.

Welch and Rawlings, both 1992 graduates of Berklee School of Music, Boston, met when they auditioned for the school’s only country music ensemble at that time. They soon formed a duo and performed at open mike nights until T-Bone Burnett saw them perform and championed them. A record contract soon followed.

A page on the Berklee College of Music website praised Welch and Rawlings’s music, which blends American folk with other genres. Their sound has been lauded by many, including the artists that have covered songs written by the duo. Here are five of the best:

1. “Dry Town” – Covered by Miranda Lambert

The song “Dry Town” was based on Welch’s Road trip experience as a fresh college graduate. Welch included the song “Dry Town” on her 1996 album Revival. “David and I wrote the song shortly after moving to Nashville, after a show where we opened for Johnny Cash,” Welch is quoted as saying to NPR. “We were so inspired to meet Johnny and see him in the flesh that we wanted to capture some of that narrative swagger and humor in a song of our own.”

The song, covered by Miranda Lambert, tells the story of a town that goes “dry” but discovers the lack of alcohol doesn’t make much of a difference to the residents or the area’s visitors.

It’s dry town

No beer, no liquor

For miles around”

I’d give a nickel for a sip or two

To wash me down

Outta this dry town

2. “Wayside/Back in Time” – Covered by Chris Thile

There isn’t a narrative storyline in “Wayside/Back in Time” that Welch and Rawlings released on their 2003 album, “Soul Journey.” The song evokes feelings of nostalgia for people, experiences, and poignant memories. Chris Thile’s cover of the song plucks influences from folk, country, and Americana.

Peaches in the summertime apples in the fall

If I can’t have you all the time I won’t have none at all

Oh I wish I was in Frisco in a brand new pair of shoes

I’m sittin’ here in Nashville with Norman’s Nashville blues

So come all you good time rounders a-listenin’ to my sound

And drink a round to Nashville before they tear it down

3. “Time (The Revelator)” – Covered by The Be Good Tanyas

The Be Good Tanyas changed the vocal texture of “Time (The Revelator),” the title track of the 2001 album by Welch and Rawlings, but the rich imagery and heartstring-tugging lyrics remain. The song, which has instrumentation described as a cross between folk and country, touches on how time reveals truth, love, longing, and even loss. Critics praise the song for its form, which allows listeners to interpret it in their own ways.

Darling, remember

When you come to me

I’m the pretender

And not what I’m supposed to be

But who could know if I’m a traitor

Time’s the revelator

4. “Look at Miss Ohio” – Covered by Miranda Lambert

Fame and the resulting expectations can leave the subjects feeling despondent and unfulfilled. Little wonder Miranda Lambert, who likely experienced such emotions during her career, covered this song. The lyrics by Welch and Rawlings tell of conflicting feelings over the trappings and benefits of celebrity.

Oh me oh my oh, would ya look at Miss Ohio

She’s a-runnin’ around with the rag-top down

She says I want to do right but not right now

I know all about it, so you don’t have to shout it

I’m gonna straighten it out somehow

Yeah I want to do right but not right now

5. “Red Clay Halo” – Nashville Bluegrass Band

This classic song of rural life is another Welch/Rawlings with lyrics that lean heavily on the passage of time and longing. Beyond that, though, the lyrics paint images of vivid rural life, including religious symbolism and grounding.

Now it’s mud in the spring and it’s dust in the summer

When it blows in a crimson tide

Until the trees and the leaves and the cows are the color

Of the dirt on the mountainside

But when I pass through the pearly gates

Will my gown be gold instead

Or just a red clay robe

With red clay wings

And a red clay halo for my head

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images