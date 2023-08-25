The 20 Best Quotes From Justin Timberlake

As one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with sales of over 88 million records, Justin Timberlake has a long list of accolades under his belt, including but not limited to 10 Grammy Awards, 9 Billboard Music Awards, the Contemporary Icon Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Not only that he was part of one of the biggest boy bands in the late ’90s and has starred in several films including Trolls, Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits, The Social Network to name a few. But wait there’s more …

Videos by American Songwriter

Most recently, Timberlake announced that he will be reuniting with Nelly Furtado and award-winning producer Timbaland for a new song, out September 1. Although few details are known about the trio’s upcoming project, the release will be their first joint effort since “Give It to Me” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 2007.

In addition, fans are anticipating the release of Trolls Band Together, an upcoming film starring Timberlake that includes a storyline about a defunct boy band reuniting.

As we await Timberlake’s future projects, we’re taking a look at what the 42-year-old singer has to say about music, life, and the world around him. Here are the 15 best Justin Timberlake quotes.

1. “Music is for dreamers. You see, I’ve always believed that if you put in the work, the results will come. I don’t do things half-heartedly. Because I know if I do, then I can expect half-hearted results.”

2. “I like to think of music as an emotional science.”

3. “Music truly is the international language, and it’s an incredible way to bring people together.”

4. “If you put out 150%, then you can always expect 100% back.”

5. “The best part about being alone is that you really don’t have to answer to anybody. You do what you want.”

6. “I try to get away and take my motorcycle on a ride whenever I can.”

7. “There’s something about sitting in front of an audience that energizes me.”

8. “I’ve always gone after what I wanted.”

9. “I like the idea of making something that’s culturally relevant and really interesting to watch.”

10. “I’m very thankful for my talent, but I work just as hard as the next person.”

11. “I think people sometimes don’t pay enough attention to what they do. I’ve always taken great pride in knowing all the lyrics to my songs.”

12. “I think I’d have to be, like, a musician or something, and I’m not really that.”

13. “You cannot make a difference unless you’re different.”

14. “I believe people can move things with their minds.”

15. “I love women. But I feel like you can’t trust some of them.”

16. “I like to make stuff. I don’t like to just do one thing.”

17. “Sometimes you just have to take the backroads and go on an adventure to find something new.”

18. “I believe you can speak things into existence.”

19. “I think that the idea of being able to say that the dreams that you have can come true if you work hard enough, that’s something that I want to make sure my kids believe in.”

20. “I’m a perfectionist. I can’t help it, I get really bummed out if something’s not perfect.”

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage