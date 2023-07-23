5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jessie J Wrote for Other Artists

Known for her hits “Price Tag,” “Do It Like A Dude,” and “Bang Bang,” British singer and songwriter Jessie J has made as much noise with her own music as she has with some other songs she’s written for other artists —including one mega-hit that paid her rent for several years. Releasing her breakout debut, Who You Are, in 2011, which peaked at No. 2 on the UK charts, Jessie has remained a powerhouse of pop for more than a decade.

Releasing several more Top 10 albums with Alive in 2013, followed by Sweet Talker, and her fourth release, R.O.S.E., in 2018, Jessie released her new single “I Want Love” in 2021, her first new release since her 2018 holiday album, This Christmas Day. That year, Jessie also revealed that she was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease—a condition that impacts the ear, creating a sense of fullness with other symptoms which can include tinnitus, hearing loss, and vertigo.

In 2022, Jessie began working on her new album and in May of 2023 she gave birth to her son Sky Safir Cornish Colman with boyfriend and basketball player Chanan Colman. She also recently collaborated with the band Louis York on their 2023 single, “Heaven Bound.”

“Nina Simone said your music has to reflect the times,” said Jessie in 2021. “That always stuck with me. I’ve put out albums in the past that I’ve been proud of, but I haven’t had my soul imprinted in them. Everything that’s going on with racism, terrorism, and war, you turn the news on and it’s one thing after another. It’s all reflected in what I’m writing.”

She added, “Right now, I feel like I’ve changed so much, but the world hasn’t heard what I’m working on.”

Credited by her real name Jessica Cornish, Jessie has continued to write songs outside her catalog over the years and recently pitched two songs to Britney Spears for her comeback.

Here’s a look outside Jessie’s own pop catalog at five songs she’s written for other artists.

1. “Party in the U.S.A.,” Miley Cyrus (2009)

Written by Jessie J, Dr. Luke, and Tom Kelly

Shortly before releasing her debut, Jessie co-wrote a song that ended up getting cut by Miley Cyrus. As soon as she wrote it, Jessie knew it was a hit — or was it? “I had written ‘Party in the U.S.A,’ and I knew that had done something major,” revealed Jessie. “But I was still like, ‘Is it a hit or are people just kissing my ass?'”

Originally, Dr. Luke wrote “Party in the U.S.A.” for Jessie, but since the track didn’t have enough edge, she reworked it for Cyrus who needed another track on her EP. Released on Cyrus’ debut EP, The Time of Our Lives, in 2009, “Party in the U.S.A.” shot to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for 28 weeks, and No. 1 on the Mainstream Top 40.

In 2014, Jessie revealed that royalties from “Party in the U.S.A.” paid her rent for three years.

“‘Party in the U.S.A.’ paid my rent for, like, three years,” said Jessie. “Actually it was longer than that. That’s where I get most of my money. I write songs. I’m a singer. I love doing endorsements and stuff, but that’s all added on.”

I hopped off the plane at LAX

With a dream and my cardigan

Welcome to the land of fame excess (woah)

Am I gonna fit in?

Jumped in the cab, here I am for the first time

Look to my right, and I see the Hollywood sign

This is all so crazy

Everybody seems so famous

My tummy’s turnin’ and I’m feelin’ kinda homesick

Too much pressure and I’m nervous

That’s when the taxi man turned on the radio

And a Jay-Z song was on

2. “I Need This,” Chris Brown (2009)

Written by Jessie J, Chris Brown, Robert Allen, and Warren Felder

Released on Chris Brown‘s Graffiti in 2009—also the same year of his domestic altercation with then-girlfriend Rihanna—”I Need This” was featured on the deluxe edition of the album. Brown’s third album, Graffiti hit the top of the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Jessie J later recorded “I Need This” on her 2011 debut, Who You Are, which featured her hits “Price Tag” and “Do It Like a Dude.”

I need this space just like you need air

I need this time, time to clear up my mind

Wait, did you hear that?

Hear my heartbeat

I need this feeling, whoa, yeah

I really need this

Wow, I’ve been blind

I hope I’ll be fine

Don’t hold me back, no

Yes, I see lights

Now, it’s so bright

Call my name

I’ll be there soon

3. “Repeat,” David Guetta, featuring Jessie J (2011)

Written by Jessie J, David Guetta, Ali Tennant, Giorgio Tuinfort, Invisible Men, Frédéric Riesterer

For DJ and producer David Guetta’s 2011 album, Nothing But The Beat, which features collaborations with Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and Sia’s hit “Titanium,” Jessie also co-wrote the song “Repeat” and lent her vocals to the track.



You’re stuck on repeat, repeat-peat, repeat



I can see your mouth move

But I don’t hear the words

And while you dig yourself a hole

You’re burying me in the blur

I can taste the fake, the shame

I’ve heard this story before

And while you dig yourself a hole

It’s the same shit, different girl



When I was building a home, you made a bed of your own

A perfect little life for three

But now your cover is blown, you get to be on your own

and find another stupid girl like me

4. “Calling All Hearts,” DJ Cassidy with Robin Thicke and Jessie J (2014)

Written by Jessie J, DJ Cassidy, Claude Kelly, and Gregory Cohen

Featuring a “Blurred Lines”-era Thicke, producer DJ Cassidy’s “Calling All Hearts” became a hit in the UK. In the music video for “Calling All Hearts,” Cassidy, along with Thicke and Jessie and a collection of dancers perform to the disco-funk track inside a pink heart-shaped stage.

I got a feeling everybody need a reason to shout

Leave all your problems and your drama at the door and get down

This is where we all unite

If we get it right, we gonna light up the sky

At this place, in this time

We gotta let go, ’cause it’s great

Calling all hearts (to the dancefloor)

Tonight, let love start

On the dancefloor, tonight

5. “One More Try,” & Juliet soundtrack (2019)

Written by Jessie J, Max Martin, and Oscar Holter

In 2019, Swedish producer and songwriter Max Martin released the musical & Juliet, centered on the “what if” Juliet never died at the end of Shakespeare’s 16th century classic Romeo and Juliet.

For the production, J co-wrote “One More Try,” the only original track featured on the soundtrack, which also features hit songs from Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, P!nk, Katy Perry, Bon Jovi, and more that were all originally penned by Martin.

Jessie recorded her own version of “One More Try” for the & Juliet soundtrack.

Have you ever felt out of place

Like something knocked you off, off your wave?

You try to lift your head up

To show ’em what you’re made of

I used to always feel too afraid

To take that extra step, make a change

But now I gotta stand up

And show ’em what I’m made of

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage