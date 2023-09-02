Faye Fantarrow, British Singer-Songwriter Mentored By Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart Dies at 21

British singer and songwriter Faye Fantarrow has died, following a year-long battle with a rare Glioma brain tumor on Saturday (August 26). She was 21.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We are beyond grief,” wrote Fantarrow’s mother Pam in a post on social media, confirming her daughter’s death. “We are broken beyond repair. We are cast adrift, beyond despair. We are bereft of a love that outshone the stars, the moon, and the sun.”

She continued, “Faye was the sun, the light, the life we all gravitated to and wanted to be near. She gave us joy, laughter, and the gift of her music. She was the kindest, most generous soul who had so much more living left to do. Shine bright my baby.”

A native of Sunderland, England, Fantarrow began recording her debut EP, AWOL, in August of 2022, with producer, Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart, when she was first diagnosed with a brain tumor. At the age of 8, Fantarrow also battled leukemia, which returned again when she was 13.

In between starting treatment for the brain tumor in early 2023, the then 20-year-old moved forward and began releasing songs from AWOL, beginning with the title track on February 4, marking World Cancer Day. Soon after, Fantarrow released her debut on February 10, 2023.

Faye Fantarrow and Dave Stewart (Photo: Courtesy of Milestone Publicity)

Named One To Watch by BBC Introducing, Fantarrow was also the winner of Alan Hull’s annual Songwriting Award in 2021 and caught the attention of her musical mentor Stewart, also a native of Sunderland, who released AWOL on his label Bay Street Records.

[RELATED: Faye Fantarrow Releases Single “AWOL”]

“I can’t put into words how devastated I was when, just after spending an amazing creative time with Faye last summer making her debut album, Faye found out she had this very aggressive brain tumor,” said Stewart in a statement. “Faye was a joy to be around, full of fun, laughter, and sharp as a razor — a true artist in every sense. Being with her and watching her at work is a diamond stuck in my head, moments I will never forget.”

Stewart continued, “I’m lucky to have met Faye and her mum Pam, two humans together battling against all odds for Faye’s survival. It has been both traumatic and beautiful to witness their strength and dignity and I am so sorry the world only got to witness Faye’s genius for such a short time. She is one of the true greats, a northern girl on fire with her lyrics and melodies. I loved her deeply.”

Earlier in 2023, a Justgiving campaign was started to raise funds for an experimental treatment for Fantarrow to receive in California. More than £235,000 was raised, but Fantarrow was too unwell to return for more treatments after her initial visit. Excess funds raised by the campaign were donated in Faye’s memory to charity to help fund life-saving research.

Photo: “AWOL” Cover Art / Courtesy of Milestone